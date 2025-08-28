CDC official includes 'pregnant people' terminology and pronouns in resignation letter

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention official who posted his resignation letter on social media used the term "pregnant people" and capped off his missive by including "he/his/him" pronouns after his name.

"I am writing to formally resign from my position as Director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), effective August 28, 2025, close of business," Dr. Demetre Daskalakis wrote in the lengthy post on X.

Daskalakis accused President Donald Trump's administration of attempting "to erase transgender populations."

"For decades, I have been a trusted voice for the LGBTQ community when it comes to critical health topics. I must also cite the recklessness of the administration in their efforts to erase transgender populations, cease critical domestic and international HIV programming, and terminate key research to support equity as part of my decision," he wrote.

The inclusion of pronouns and the term "pregnant people" caught people's attention.

"This resignation is a huge win for the Trump administration and the American people. We don’t need anyone who can’t understand basic biology working at the CDC," noted Jeremy Redfern, communications director for Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier.

Karol Markowicz tweeted, "No one who uses ‘pregnant people’ should work at the CDC. This isn't hard."

Responding to Markowicz's post, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wrote, "Example of how ‘trusting the science’ really means following the political science and perpetuating the prevailing narrative…" He added, "Embracing evidence-based medicine should be the bare minimum for working at the CDC…"

Daskalakis suggested that the Department of Health and Human Services is on a "dangerous" path.

"I am unable to serve in an environment that treats CDC as a tool to generate policies and materials that do not reflect scientific reality and are designed to hurt rather than to improve the public’s health," he wrote.

"I wish the CDC continued success in its vital mission and that HHS reverse its dangerous course to dismantle public health as a practice and as an institution. If they continue the current path, they risk our personal well-being and the security of the United States," Daskalakis concluded at the end of his message.

Fox News Digital reached out to HHS for comment on Thursday.