Cowboys owner Jerry Jones: Micah Parsons trade gives team 'chance to be better' than recent years

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones sat in front of media members on Thursday addressing the stunning Micah Parsons trade to the Green Bay Packers.

The main question on everyone’s mind: why make the trade?

"This gives us a chance to be a better team than we’ve had the last several years," Jones said with his son, CEO and director of player personnel Stephen Jones, sitting on his right.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"We did think it was in the best interest of our organization, not only the future, but right now in this season as well."

It’s hard for Cowboys fans to fathom the deal was made to benefit the team’s win total in 2025 and the future, but Jones offered some specifics to the contrary, starting with the acquisition of Pro Bowl defensive tackle Kenny Clark as part of the deal.

"We’ve gained a Pro Bowl player in an area that we had big concerns in – in the inside of our defense," Jones said.

"The facts are we need to stop the run. We haven’t been able to stop the run for several years."

COWBOYS OWNER BLAMES MICAH PARSONS’ AGENT FOR STALLED CONTRACT NEGOTIATIONS: ‘TOLD US TO STICK IT UP OUR A--’

Jones added that the possibility of a trade for Parsons occurred throughout the spring, though he said that he offered him a deal in April. He has previously stated that he offered Parsons the highest contract by a non-quarterback in NFL history, and he doubled down on Thursday night that he offered him more guaranteed money than the reported $136 million he got in his four-year, $188 million Packers extension he received after being traded.

"I will say this: It was important that we did get, if we could get it, the kind of interest that we got in making a trade for Micah," Jones said. "He was an asset we got four good years out of. But when you’re talking about making the contract that he got and for the future, that’s quite a commitment. None of that counts about what he did the first four years. It goes against what he can do for you in the future."

The Cowboys also received the Packers’ 2026 and 2027 first-round picks, which Jones said he wouldn’t rule out trading for another established player.

"Not only do we immediately get a player, but those draft picks could get us, I’m talking top Pro Bowl-type players – could [get us]. I’m not necessarily going to say you’ll get those players, you gotta draft them or acquire them," Jones explained. "But they could get us as few as three, or as many as five outstanding players. Now, not only do they contribute to a game that needs a lot of players on the field, but they also give you better odds that a high percentage of those are going to be available."

Jones said that it was a consensus decision, both in the front office and by the coaching staff, to make the trade with the Packers. He added that it was still up in the air Thursday morning, as Clark went to Packers practice as he usually did. Things culminated quickly and things were set in stone as news came out.

Jones was also asked about an NFL Network report that stated Parsons came back to the Cowboys out of "empathy" when the trade interest was leaked earlier this week. Parsons claims he was told by the team to "play on the 5th year or leave."

"It was not in any way out of the order or anything like that," Jones replied when asked about that report. "I think I’ve read where they said I replied, ‘We’re playing under the contract as it exists right now. Get ready to play Philadelphia.’ Correct, that was correct."

With the trade finalized, the Cowboys are looking toward their future, while also being of the belief they can win right now, starting with Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I want to be sure that our fans understand I think a lot of Micah, and I wish him so much success," Jones said. "I don’t want him to have success when he plays the Cowboys much as I do want him to have overall success. Micah Parsons did an outstanding job for us for four years.

"There’s no question that I could have signed him in April. We all know that, to have agreements, all parties have to agree. This was by design. I did make Micah an offer. It wasn’t acceptable and I honored the fact that it wasn’t done in the way he wanted to do it through an agent. So, he was made an offer. …There’s not an ounce of vindictiveness. There’s no bad feelings on my part on the fact that we didn’t come together on an agreement."

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.