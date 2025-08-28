Fox News Digital's News Quiz: August 29, 2025

The rapper Snoop Dogg described being uncomfortable with a Disney Pixar movie scene, and Travis Kelce popped the question to Taylor Swift with a pricey rock. Can you ace your answers in this week's Fox News Digital News Quiz?

Test your news knowledge with this week's Fox News Digital News Quiz.

Looking for more of a challenge?

The Minnesota Vikings sparked a social media firestorm over its new hires in last week's News Quiz.

Test yourself on melon meccas and revolutionary roots in this week's American Culture Quiz.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

If you're looking to play even more, you can find all of our quizzes by clicking here.

Check back next week for the latest News Quiz from Fox News Digital. Thanks for playing!