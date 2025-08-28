Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Media

Vance accuses Newsom of being a 'cheap imitation' of Trump

Vice President JD Vance accused California Gov. Gavin Newsom of imitating Donald Trump’s online persona, calling him a 'fake carbon copy'

By Nora Moriarty Fox News
close
Vice President JD Vance: It's a good thing to be proud of your country Video

Vice President JD Vance: It's a good thing to be proud of your country

Vice President JD Vance discusses fighting for free speech on 'The Will Cain Show.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Vice President JD Vance criticized California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s recent attempts to imitate President Donald Trump in a sit-down with Fox News host Will Cain, arguing Newsom can’t mimic the "king."

"You can’t mimic the master; you ought to just go and be yourself. And I think the people would like that a lot more than a cheap imitation of the president of the United States," Vance said.

These comments followed a series of X posts from Newsom’s press office in August that went viral. The posts appeared to copy Trump’s social media writing style, using all caps, nicknaming political opponents and signing off with his initials.

TRUMP-TROLLING GAVIN NEWSOM SUGGESTS ‘COIN’ IS COMING TO ONLINE STORE: ‘TRUMP CORRUPTION COIN’

Vance: There is something 'very wrong' in your soul if you are against this Video

One post said, "WOW! TOMORROW HISTORY WILL BE MADE. KaroLYIN LEAVITT WILL HAVE NO ANSWERS FOR THE SUPPOSED "FAKE MEDIA" ABOUT CALIFORNIA’S BEAUTIFUL MAPS. PEOPLE ARE SAYING THEY ARE THE GREATEST MAPS EVER CREATED — EVEN BETTER THAN CHRISTOPHER COLUMBUS'. DONALD "THE FAILURE" TRUMP BE WARNED, TOMORROW MAY BE THE WORST DAY OF YOUR LIFE. ALL BECAUSE YOU "MISSED THE DEADLINE." LIBERATION DAY FOR AMERICA!!! — GCN"

California Gov. Gavin Newsom in Sacramento, Calif., Aug. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Justin Sullivan, Getty Images)

California Gov. Gavin Newsom in Sacramento, Calif., Aug. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Justin Sullivan, Getty Images) ((Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images))

Cain pointed out Newsom’s strategy may be resonating with some blue voters, saying, "His polling numbers have gone way up since he started mimicking President Trump on social media."

A Morning Consult survey reports that Newsom’s support among Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents jumped eight points from June to the end of August. 

Vance, however, suggested the former San Francisco mayor’s inauthenticity is not what voters want.

"When I see Gavin Newsom trying to act like Donald Trump, that’s the opposite of authenticity. He’s not trying to be Gavin Newsom — whoever that is. He’s trying to be a fake carbon copy of Donald Trump," he said. "And it just doesn’t work."

NEWSOM’S OFFICE CONTINUES TO MOCK TRUMP USING HIS SOCIAL MEDIA WRITING STYLE: ‘TINY HANDS’

Zohran Mamdani, New York City's Democratic mayoral candidate, speaks at a news conference in New York on Aug. 11, 2025. (Michael M. Santiago, Getty Images)

Zohran Mamdani, New York City's Democratic mayoral candidate, speaks at a news conference in New York on Aug. 11, 2025. (Michael M. Santiago, Getty Images) ((Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images))

The vice president also weighed in on New York City Democratic mayoral candidate, Zohran Mamdani, saying, "I don’t know the guy, but my sense is he’s had a very good life in this country. It would be nice to occasionally show a sense of gratitude instead of just attacking the United States or all its problems."

The former Ohio senator contrasted those critiques with what he described as Trump’s influence on the political world, urging Democrats to take note.

"The lesson of President Trump in American politics is you’ve got to be authentic to yourself," Vance advised.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Democrats, the one thing they should learn from President Trump is to laugh at themselves a little bit," he added. "They don't have to be so serious. They don't have to get offended at everything. Sometimes, it's actually a good thing to have a sense of humor about our political process."

Reflecting on his late grandmother, affectionately dubbed "Mamaw," Vance said she would be deeply out of step with the state of today’s Democratic Party.

"I think Mamaw would say ‘this is crazy.’ I think she would say the modern Democratic Party doesn’t represent her at all," he said.

Will Cain's full interview with Vice President JD Vance will be available on "Will Cain Country" on YouTube Friday.

Nora Moriarty is a Production Assistant at FOX News.

Close modal

Continue