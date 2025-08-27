Expand / Collapse search
Miami

Wild video shows brutal altercation on American Airlines flight in Miami: 'Call the police!'

Video shows the confrontation included a verbal dispute between two men before it escalated into a physical altercation

By Emma Bussey Fox News
Expert warns of new ways hackers are targeting travelers Video

Expert warns of new ways hackers are targeting travelers

Kurt 'CyberGuy' Knutsson joins 'Fox & Friends' to discuss hackers using airport USB charging ports and phishing texts to target victims. 

Video of a wild bust-up on an American Airlines flight shows two men battling it out in the aisle after one allegedly grabbed a woman's neck while passengers disembarked.

The video, obtained by TMZ, caught the confrontation on American Airlines Flight 2249 as the plane arrived in Miami on Monday.

In the clip, a man appears to aggressively grab a woman in the aisle of the plane and push her back before another male passenger rushes forward to intervene.

A "safety alert" announcement can be heard in the background.

MASSACHUSETTS MAN SENTENCED FOLLOWING VIOLENT IN-FLIGHT RAMPAGE ON BOARD UNITED AIRLINES FLIGHT

The situation spirals as the man who had allegedly held the woman moves down the aisle. He shoves the intervening passenger into a row of seats, shouting, "Don’t you grab me like that."

Other passengers can be heard screaming in disbelief and anger as they look on.

"What the f--- are you doin’?" one woman shouted, demanding someone arrest the man. 

Passenger restrains woman during American Airlines flight fight

Another passenger pleaded, "We’re trying to pass. Somebody needs to get this man. Call the police."

A flight attendant can also be heard trying to restore order, asking travelers to clear the aisle so passengers in the back can make their connecting flights.

FBI INVESTIGATING MIDAIR BRAWL THAT FORCED BREEZE AIRWAYS FLIGHT TO DIVERT

Passenger grabs woman during in-flight brawl on American Airlines

Business Insider reported earlier this year that nearly 13,000 "unruly passenger incidents" have been reported to the Federal Aviation Administration by flight attendants since 2021. "Air travel can often bring out people's worst tendencies thanks to how much of the experience is out of their control," the report states.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office confirmed to TMZ that deputies responded to a report of battery after the incident. 

Men fight inside cabin on American Airlines flight to Miami

However, no arrests were made. It is unclear what the passengers were arguing about during the incident.

One of the men fled the scene, while the other declined to press charges.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office and American Airlines for comment.

Emma Bussey is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Before joining Fox, she worked at The Telegraph with the U.S. overnight team, across desks including foreign, politics, news, sport and culture. 
