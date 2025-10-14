Erika Kirk accepts Presidential Medal of Freedom honoring late husband Charlie Kirk and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

TOP 3

1. Erika Kirk honors late husband Charlie at Presidential Medal of Freedom ceremony

2. Texas removes 7 National Guard troops from Illinois mission after viral photo

3. Details emerge about what freed Israeli hostages endured in captivity

MAJOR HEADLINES

CLASS ACT – Jay Jones-tied Virginia Tech professor spewed anti-Charlie Kirk messaging, discouraged political debate. Continue reading …

FED UP – Trump storms most violent US city with federal muscle as police group warns of soft-on-crime consequences. Continue reading …

VANISHING POINT – Mystery woman in viral video comes forward, police reveal what happened outside home. Continue reading …

CHAOS RISING – LA County declares 'emergency' over ICE raids as supervisor warns of legal fallout. Continue reading …

CRYPTO CRACKDOWN – DOJ seizes record $15 billion in Bitcoin in largest US forfeiture ever. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

DIPLOMATIC SHIFT – Trump’s swipe at ‘weak’ leaders highlights the shifting global influence of Western nations. Continue reading …

DEMS DIG IN – Federal workers face mass firings as Democrats refuse to budge on shutdown battle. Continue reading …

FOLLOW THE MONEY – Unearthed donations could shake up key governor race as key Democrat attack crumbles. Continue reading …

HIT THE ROAD – Duffy responds to trucker who 'couldn't be bothered' to learn English in America. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

BAD PRESS – President slams ABC host for 'inappropriate' treatment of VP in heated exchange. Continue reading …

‘FRAUD’ – Former aide called 'a joke' by Trump after failing to honor MAGA hat pledge. Continue reading …

TOXIC TRUTH – Cheryl Hines says 'May I finish?' as she debates with 'The View' co-host about RFK Jr. Continue reading …

FREEDOM FADING – Last unanimously confirmed justice reveals what's wrong with today's Supreme Court. Continue reading …

OPINION

MEHEK COOKE – Trump is using the government shutdown to do something no president has ever done. Continue reading …

SHAHAR AZANI – Antisemitic threats escalate nationwide as protesters call for repeat of Oct 7 massacre. Continue reading …



--

IN OTHER NEWS

GOING BANANAS – Terrifying video shows gorilla smash glass as crowd reacts in disbelief. Continue reading …

SILENT KILLER – Common cancer that hides from scans could be targeted with breakthrough tech. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on hometown harvests, top tales and remarkable marathon runs. Take the quiz here …

EPIC PAST – Once-in-a-century treasures dating back 4,500 years found. Continue reading …

BEATING THE ODDS – Man with devastating genetic history proves others wrong. See video …

WATCH

ERIKA KIRK – Happy birthday my Charlie. See video …

PAM BONDI – Pritzker should be begging Trump to come in. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in to the FOX NEWS RUNDOWN PODCAST for a look back on Charlie Kirk’s legacy and how TPUSA plans to carry forward his mission of faith, family, and freedom. Check it out ...

FOX WEATHER

FOX WEATHER

What's it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













