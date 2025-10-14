Trump calls 'The View' co-host who promised to wear MAGA hat 'a joke'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump castigated "The View" co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin as a "joke" on Tuesday after she appeared to renege on a promise to wear a MAGA hat on the air if he got the Israeli hostages home.

Asked by a reporter about her pledge, which she made last year, Trump inquired if she'd put the hat on. After two opportunities on Monday and Tuesday, she hadn't yet.

Trump then claimed Griffin, who resigned as White House communications director in December 2020, had written him "beautiful" letters upon her departure and even afterward, which she's denied in the past.

"She used to work for me," Trump said, later adding, "She got hired by ‘The View,’ and they gave her a couple of bucks, and she changed her view very quickly. I never thought she'd make it. I never thought she had what it took in any way. You know what that means… It just shows what a fraud ‘The View’ is. This woman gave me letters and statements. She said I was the greatest president in her lifetime."

'DOCTOR WHO' ACTRESS ADMITS SHE HAD 'TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME' BEFORE GAZA PEACE DEAL

"Now she’s not that old, so I don’t consider it a great compliment," Trump added. "But I've had better. More recently, I've had the greatest president of them all. I like that much better. Does that include Washington and Lincoln? Yes, it does. I said that I like that. So I think she's a joke."

Griffin was already an established critic of Trump when she became a permanent co-host of the show in 2022.

The former Trump aide — who voted against him in 2024 — told her co-hosts last December that she would wear the signature red hat for an entire show if he did something like bring home the hostages once he took office again.

"My point when I say I’m not going to be apocalyptic, it’s not changing a tune. It’s not making every single thing a five-alarm fire. If he does good, if he gets the Israeli hostages out, I promise I will wear a MAGA hat for one day on the show and say, ‘Thank you for doing it,’" Griffin said.

'THE VIEW' CO-HOST PRESSES MAMDANI ON WHETHER HE'S APOLOGIZED TO OFFICERS OVER ANTI-POLICE RHETORIC

"Please don’t do that," one of her co-hosts could be heard saying, sounding annoyed.

Donald Trump Jr. reminded Griffin on social media of her promise this week, but Griffin hasn't worn the hat on either show so far this week or discussed the pledge.

Griffin effusively praised Trump, however, for brokering the deal that brought the surviving 20 Israeli hostages home and led to a ceasefire in the Gaza conflict.

'THE VIEW' CO-HOST SAYS TRUMP WOULD WIN BY SAME MARGINS IF ELECTION HELD TODAY

"Whether you like Trump or not, I think he, I think [Special Envoy] Steve Witkoff, and I think Jared Kushner do deserve credit for this deal," Griffin said on Monday, noting the direct negotiations between the latter two and Hamas . "I used to be of the mind that we don't negotiate with terrorists, but sometimes the only way to get peace is to sit down with some of the most evil people and try to come up with what we can do to end the bloodshed. So thank God, I pray that this peace holds."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to "The View" for comment.