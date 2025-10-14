Expand / Collapse search
Media

Trump mocks ABC's George Stephanopoulos, says he'll refuse their questions over treatment of JD Vance

Trump refused to take questions from ABC News following a contentious Sunday interview with Vice President JD Vance

By Alexander Hall Fox News
'INAPPROPRIATE': President Trump ridicules George Stephanopoulos' treatment of JD Vance Video

'INAPPROPRIATE': President Trump ridicules George Stephanopoulos' treatment of JD Vance

President Donald Trump condemns ABC News host George Stephanopoulos' treatment of Vice President JD Vance during an interview.

President Donald Trump blasted ABC News host George Stephanopoulos during a Tuesday meeting with Argentine President Javier Milei.

"We'll take a couple of questions from the news, and I'm sure they'll be incredibly non-hostile, and friendly, like JD went through a very ‘friendly’ interview with George Slopadopoulos," Trump said with apparent sarcasm, making fun of Stephanopoulos’ name.

Trump went on to reference the ABC lawsuit, joking, "He was nice enough to pay me $16 million the last time we came — he had to pay $16 million to me. Which is good. It was worth it. It was worth having somebody lie. If you get $16 million, that's good."

He then criticized the recent interview Vice President JD Vance had on the Disney-owned network.

"JD had a very nasty person interviewing him, and we can't let that happen. Just is inappropriate to cut off a highly respected Vice President of the United States, mid-sentence. I guess it's one way to win an argument. That was the only way he was gonna win the argument. It was pretty inappropriate, I wanna tell you that."

EX-ABC NEWS REPORTER ADMITS EMPLOYER BIASED AGAINST TRUMP DUE TO LACK OF ‘VIEWPOINT DIVERSITY’

Trump Stephanopoulos

President Donald Trump declared he will no longer take questions from ABC over how the network treated his vice president in a recent interview. (Getty Images)

Trump later declared that he wouldn't take questions from "ABC fake news." 

During a Sunday interview, Vance sparred with Stephanopoulos as the vice president denied border czar Tom Homan accepted a bribe and accused the ABC host of losing credibility, leading the interview to abruptly end.

Stephanopoulos pressed Vance repeatedly on whether Homan accepted money and said Homan was "recorded on an audiotape in September 2024, an FBI surveillance tape, accepting $50,000 in cash."

"I don’t know what tape you’re referring to, George. I saw media reports that Tom Homan accepted a bribe. There’s no evidence of that. And here's why fewer and fewer people watch your program and why you're losing credibility," Vance said. "Because you're talking for now, five minutes with the Vice President of the United States about this story regarding Tom Homan, a story that I've read about, but I don't even know the video that you're talking about."

TRUMP CALLS ABC'S JIMMY KIMMEL SUPPORT 'MAJOR ILLEGAL CAMPAIGN CONTRIBUTION' TO DEMOCRATS

Vice President JD Vance and ABC host George Stephanopoulos

Vice President JD Vance spoke with the ABC News host in a contentious interview over the weekend. ( Alex Wong/Getty Images; Heidi Gutman/American Broadcasting Companies, Inc. via Getty Images)

After Vance suggested they move onto a different topic, Stephanopoulos objected and proceeded to end the interview. 

"Peace in the Middle East? China threatening critical supply chains? Government shutdown? George S doesn’t care about that. He’s here to focus on the real story: a fake scandal involving Tom Homan," Vance responded on social media after the interview.

ABC News didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Vice President JD Vance in dark suit and red tie speaking

Vice President JD Vance argued that there were other, far more pressing and important things to discuss. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool)

Fox News' Hanna Panreck contributed to this report.

Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.

