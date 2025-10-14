Details emerge about freed Israeli hostages' medical conditions, what they endured in captivity

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Since the release of the last 20 living Israeli hostages in Gaza, details have started to emerge about their medical conditions and the horrors they endured while in captivity. Similar to previously released hostages, those who returned on Monday appeared thin, suggesting they were not adequately fed.

Avinatan Or, who was kidnapped from the Nova music festival alongside his partner, Noa Argamani, was reportedly starved during his captivity and lost 30-40% of his body weight, according to Israel's Channel 12. The outlet also said official medical documents noted that Or was "thin and very weak." Or was reportedly held in central Gaza in harsh conditions for most of the war, according to Channel 12.

Additionally, Or was reportedly held in isolation for over two years and did not encounter other captives until his release, according to The Times of Israel, which cited Israel's Channel 12. He was also allegedly given little access to news and only learned of the IDF mission that led to the rescue of Argamani and three others after his release.

Elkana Bohbot, who was kidnapped while helping people evacuate the Nova music festival, was reportedly held in tunnels throughout his time in captivity, according to Channel 12. He was allegedly chained for much of that time and was released from them on his wedding anniversary, when he was finally allowed to shower. Channel 12 said Bohbot was suffering from stomach pains upon his return because he was force-fed in the last days of his captivity. He also suffered from pain in his legs and lower back.

"Doctors are particularly concerned about the long-term effects of severe nutritional deprivation," professor Hagai Levine, head of the health team at the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, told Fox News Digital, emphasizing the impact such deprivation can have on vitamin levels.

In addition to the vitamin deficiencies, doctors are also concerned about the possibility of the hostages developing "refeeding syndrome," which can be fatal if not treated properly.

"There were cases where hostages were reportedly fed before their release to make them appear healthier in propaganda videos. Such rapid or forced feeding, after prolonged malnutrition, can be extremely dangerous. That’s why medical teams in Israel are reintroducing food gradually and under close monitoring to stabilize the body safely and prevent life-threatening complications," Levine said.

Levine also said the months spent underground in tunnels caused hostages to have "very low levels of vitamin D," which can impact muscle function, bone strength and the immune system.

"These spaces are small, hot, humid, and often lack ventilation or basic sanitation. There’s no daylight, so the body loses its natural sense of time. Many were chained or unable to move freely," Levine told Fox News Digital.

"Physically, this kind of environment causes rapid muscle and bone loss, severe fatigue, and a weakened immune system. The lack of sunlight leads to vitamin D deficiency, which affects bones, muscles and even mood. Breathing in the damp air can trigger respiratory infections and skin problems," he added.

Unlike Or, Bohbot seemed to have access to some kinds of media. Channel 12 reported that he saw his family members advocating for his release in media reports from Hostages Square in Tel Aviv.

Alon Ohel, who was kidnapped from a shelter after running from terrorists at Nova, reportedly sustained a shrapnel injury to his eye on Oct. 7, 2023, which could result in permanent vision loss, according to The Jerusalem Post, which cited Israeli outlet Maariv. The outlet also noted that there are reports Ohel is at risk of losing vision in his other eye.

Ohel's parents said his left eye was in poor condition and his hands, chest and head were covered in shrapnel, causing him some pain, according to The Jerusalem Post.

Levine said medical reports and testimony from captivity survivors reveal that many hostages who sustained injuries during the Oct. 7 attacks were never given proper treatment. These injuries included burns, gunshot wounds and fractures.

"Beyond those who were physically injured, almost all endured prolonged deprivation of medical care, even for common illnesses or pain, resulting in infections, chronic discomfort and overall physical decline," Levine told Fox News Digital. "The absence of basic medical treatment over such an extended period has left deep and lasting effects on their health."

Matan Angrest reportedly underwent a medical procedure on his hands and fingers without anesthetic, according to The Jerusalem Post, which cited N12, the online arm of Channel 12. This allegedly caused further complications.

Angrest was serving in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) when he was kidnapped while defending the Nahal Oz outpost. His mother, Anat Angrest, reportedly told Channel 12 that her son was subjected to "very severe torture" at the beginning of his captivity because he was a soldier, The Times of Israel reported. She also reportedly said he was held alone for a long period of time under special guard.

More details about what the released hostages endured while in Gaza, as well as information on their medical conditions, are expected to be made public over time.

While the 20 living hostages were returned to Israel, there are still 24 bodies of deceased hostages that remain in the hands of Hamas. The terrorist organization was supposed to return 28 bodies but has released only four so far.

On Tuesday, Israel identified two of the four deceased hostages as Binpin Joshi and Guy Iluz. The identities of the other two deceased hostages whose bodies arrived in Israel Monday have yet to be made public.