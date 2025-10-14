Actress Cheryl Hines clashes with 'The View' over her husband RFK Jr’s record serving Americans

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Curb Your Enthusiasm" actress Cheryl Hines clashed with co-hosts of "The View" and defended her husband, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

On Tuesday, during a discussion of Hines’ upcoming memoir, "Unscripted," the actress was pressed about her husband’s work in the Trump administration. RFK Jr. had originally run as a Democrat in the 2024 election, but eventually dropped out of the race and endorsed President Trump instead, a move many consider to have been a decisive one in the election overall.

Since then, Kennedy has faced backlash from prominent Democrats and liberal commentators — including the hosts of "The View."

"Bobby’s background, everything I have seen him do, he has dedicated his career to suing big corporations because of toxins that are — have been affecting people’s healthcare, people’s health, I should say," Hines said as she defended her husband, citing her husband’s well-known environmental lawsuits.

"But the problem, respectfully, is that your husband is the least qualified Department of Health and Human Services head that we have had in history," Hostin argued.

Hines objected, questioning the proposition that her husband – who specifically studied toxins — might be deemed less qualified than an economist to perform this role.

"He has also spread a lot of misinformation, a lot of chaos, a lot of confusion, and I think it’s just a very dangerous thing," Hostin argued. "I say it with the utmost respect."

"Some of it’s good, and some of it’s not," co-host Joy Behar replied.

"When you say misinformation, disinformation, we could go back to COVID," Hines began, recalling all of the controversies about medical information and institutional narratives during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"He has connected circumcision to autism," Hostin interjected.

"May I finish?" Hines said, recalling when medical professionals and institutions initially claimed that getting the vaccine will stop one from catching or transmitting COVID-19 – guidance later revised by the CDC. "That was ‘disinformation,’ ‘misinformation.’"

She recalled that her husband was censored at the time for asking for actual medical proof of such claims from officials at the time.

Co-host Sara Haines then offered a point that the panel could all agree on, a prospect that delighted the embattled Hines, replying, "Oh, thank you. What do we all agree on?"

"The MAHA movement, ‘Make America Healthy Again,’ you praise your husband’s campaign to make food and baby formula safer which I think everyone can get on board with, tell us about that," Haines said.

"I am very proud of Bobby, and he has worked really hard to get a lot of petroleum-based food dyes out of our food, which also and… Even baby formula, we’re finding out there’s arsenic. There’s lead," Hines replied. She then turned back to Hostin, turning her previous words about RFK Jr. being unqualified compared to his predecessors and asked, "The question is, who was running HHS when they allowed lead and arsenic in a baby formula? How is that person not dangerous?"

As the interview concluded, co-host Whoopi Goldberg later encouraged Hines to come back on the show sometime in the future.

"Really?" Hines asked with a shocked look.

"Because we don’t often get people on this show who we can ask these questions to, and I appreciate that you came on, and so I’m saying, ‘Come back.’"

"My husband was gonna come on, and I said, ‘Maybe don’t,’" Hines quipped.

"No, because do you know what?" Goldberg said. "If we can have the discussion back and forth, it then becomes people’s — they can decide what they believe, and they’re not just hearing one side."