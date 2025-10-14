Jay Jones-tied Virginia Tech professor spewed anti-Charlie Kirk messaging, discouraged political debate

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: A college professor who gave a full-throated endorsement to embattled Virginia Attorney General candidate Jay Jones also targeted Charlie Kirk and Turning Point USA in the immediate aftermath of the conservative titan's assassination.

Matthew Gabriele is a professor in the Department of Religion and Culture at Virginia Tech. On his profanity-laced @profgabriele.com profile on the social media platform Bluesky, he has also cursed out Republicans and advocated against open debate.

"Delighted to have met Virginia's next Attorney General today — Jay Jones!" Gabriele said in a March post with a smiling photo with the candidate.

A second photo embedded into the post shows Jones speaking at an intimate get-together with only a few other people in attendance.

"F--- this s---, we fight," Gabriele said in a follow-up post. "We've beaten fascists before and we're gonna do it again."

Jones has been embroiled in scandal since a text message conversation from 2022 emerged in which he fantasized about killing then-House Speaker Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah.

"Three people, two bullets. Gilbert, Hitler and Pol Pot. Gilbert gets two bullets to the head," one text said.

"If those guys die before me, I will go to their funerals to piss on their graves," Jones continued. "Send them out awash in something."

He also accused Gilbert and his wife of "breeding little fascists."

On Sept. 11, the day after Kirk was assassinated by an alleged left-wing radical, Gabriele slammed Kirk and the group for its "Professor Watchlist," which he is on.

Responding to another Bluesky user who claimed TPUSA was not a "free speech" organization, he said, "Charlie Kirk and his organization were directly responsible for colleagues going into hiding because of harassment."

"I personally received death threats, as well as bull---- anonymous complaints to my university, because I'm on their list," his post continued.

He did not provide specific evidence of the threats.

On Sept. 19, he attacked Kirk again.

"It's true! Kirk was and TPUSA is a harassment machine," he said.

In several posts, he has also appeared to advocate against political debate on campus.

In August, when Pulitzer Prize-winning Yale Professor David Blight announced he would debate Heritage Foundation's president Kevin Roberts, Gabriele expressed disgust.

"This is such a bad idea," he responded to Blight. "You're just legitimizing a fascist, helping spread hate."

He followed that post with another, which said, "The f--- is it with people and ‘debate?'"

In a four-post September rant, Gabriele attacked the idea of diversity of opinions on college campuses.

"[N]o one should’ve ever fretted about political homogeneity on college campuses, and if you did you were the f------ one living in a bubble and you were a f------ idiot," he said.

"[I] am absolutely f------ exhausted by white guys — both those who haven’t set foot on a f------ campus in decades, and my colleagues who read a f------ Atlantic article by those same bozos — hand-wringing about ‘self-censorship’ and the lack of right wing ideas," he continued.

"[W]hat you f------ clowns have always been ignorant about is that the hand-wringing right-wingers were smuggling in racism & fascism," he said a third follow-up post.

Gabriele also made a blanket statement about his political opponents in response to a school shooting in September.

"[F]--- Republicans and all those who perpetuate this preventable violence," he said.

Fox News Digital asked Gabriele whether he still supports Jones, among other questions, but he did not respond.

Virginia Tech also did not respond to a request for comment.