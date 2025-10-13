Wyoming library director receives $700K settlement following LGBTQ books dispute firing

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A former Wyoming library director who was fired amid a community dispute over sexually explicit and LGBTQ-themed books in the children's section will receive $700,000 in a settlement.

Terri Lesley, who served as executive director of the Campbell County Public Library System in Gillette, filed a federal civil rights lawsuit in April 2025 in the U.S. District Court for the District of Wyoming alleging she was unlawfully fired in July 2023 for refusing to remove or relocate books with LGBTQ content from the library’s youth sections.

Lesley claimed in her complaint that county officials and library board members aligned themselves with a "book-ban campaign" led by local residents who labeled the books "pornographic."

"A small fraction of the community espoused openly homophobic, transphobic, and other hateful ideologies," the lawsuit states. "Instead of rejecting this campaign of fear and hate, defendants aligned themselves with it."

Her suit accuses Campbell County, its Board of Commissioners and the library board, along with individual officials — including former Commissioners Del Shelstad and Colleen Faber — of discrimination, retaliation and conspiracy in violation of her civil and constitutional rights.

The defendants denied the allegations in the lawsuit, saying Lesley’s firing was based on performance issues, according to The Associated Press.

The Campbell County Commissioner's Office told Fox News Digital a $700,000 settlement was reached through mediation by the county's insurance company's attorney. The attorney said no public funds were involved in the payment. They also said the settlement does not constitute an admission of liability and was a practical decision to avoid the substantial legal costs of a federal trial.

"I do feel vindicated," Lesley told The Associated Press. "It’s been a rough road, but I will never regret standing up for the First Amendment."

The dispute dates back to June 2021, when a library Facebook post celebrating Pride Month drew criticism from some residents and Commissioner Shelstad, who objected to promoting LGBTQ+ materials to minors. The conflict intensified after news that a transgender magician had been booked for a children’s program, sparking protests and threats that led to the show’s cancellation.

Frequently challenged LGBTQ books like "This Book Is Gay" by Juno Dawson were among those challenged in Gillette. Others included "How Do You Make a Baby" by Anna Fiske, "Doing It" by Hannah Witton, "Sex is a Funny Word" by Corey Silverberg, and "Dating and Sex: A Guide for the 21st Century Teen Boy" by Andrew P. Smiler, according to The Associated Press.

Lesley repeatedly stated at public library board meetings that removing or relocating the books from the juvenile sections would amount to censorship and was "in violation of the First Amendment," according to the complaint.

After her firing, Lesley filed a discrimination complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, receiving a right-to-sue letter in February 2025.

Lesley has also filed a separate, ongoing defamation lawsuit against a local family alleging they helped orchestrate the campaign that led to her dismissal.

The Campbell County Public Library Board did not immediately return a request for comment from Fox News Digital.