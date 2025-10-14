Duffy responds with 'crocodile tears' comment on banned California truck driver case

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy on Tuesday doubled down on the Trump administration’s order to crack down on English proficiency standards for commercial truck drivers.

Duffy was responding to a local news report in California about an Indian citizen who drove a truck for a living but has since been banned because of new rules that restrict who is eligible for non-domiciled commercial learner’s permits (CLPs) and commercial driver’s licenses (CDLs).

The Department of Transportation (DOT) singled out California for what it called "gross negligence," saying more than 25% of CDLs issued to noncitizens or non-permanent residents were improperly granted.

The truck driver featured in the news report spoke to a reporter in his native language, not English.

"Crocodile tears for a man who has spent a decade in our country but couldn’t be bothered to learn our language," Duffy wrote on X. "Our new rules will keep you and your family SAFE on America’s roads!"

The DOT also commented on the report.

"This driver has been in the U.S. for TEN YEARS and does not know enough English to qualify for a trucking license," the agency wrote. "This is exactly why @SecDuffy ordered @FMCSA to crack down on English proficiency standards."

"Do you want to drive on American roads? Being able to understand English is the BARE MINIMUM," it added.

A Senate bill would require prospective truck drivers to demonstrate basic English proficiency before receiving a CDL.

The legislation would codify President Donald Trump’s executive order, which similarly imposed stricter English language requirements.

The bill, introduced by Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., would establish several standards, including ensuring that truck drivers can converse with the public, understand highway traffic signs and signals in English, respond to official inquiries, and make entries on reports and records.

The issue gained attention after an illegal immigrant truck driver allegedly jackknifed his 18-wheeler while making an illegal U-turn in Florida, killing three people in August.

His limited English drew sharp scrutiny after the DOT said he failed an English Language Proficiency (ELP) assessment following the deadly crash in Fort Pierce, Florida. Singh provided correct responses to only 2 of 12 verbal questions and accurately identified just 1 of 4 highway traffic signs, the agency said.

