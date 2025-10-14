Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Transportation

Duffy responds with 'crocodile tears' comment on banned California truck driver case

Sean Duffy responded to California case involving Indian citizen banned under new DOT rules

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
close
Trump hints at using Insurrection Act for Chicago, urges Pritzker to ‘beg for help’ Video

Trump hints at using Insurrection Act for Chicago, urges Pritzker to ‘beg for help’

President Donald Trump said he could invoke the Insurrection Act to tackle crime in Chicago and urged Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker to beg him for help.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy on Tuesday doubled down on the Trump administration’s order to crack down on English proficiency standards for commercial truck drivers.

Duffy was responding to a local news report in California about an Indian citizen who drove a truck for a living but has since been banned because of new rules that restrict who is eligible for non-domiciled commercial learner’s permits (CLPs) and commercial driver’s licenses (CDLs).

The Department of Transportation (DOT) singled out California for what it called "gross negligence," saying more than 25% of CDLs issued to noncitizens or non-permanent residents were improperly granted.

The truck driver featured in the news report spoke to a reporter in his native language, not English.

SENATE REPUBLICANS TARGET OBAMA-ERA TRUCKING RULE WITH NEW ENGLISH PROFICIENCY BILL

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy at a press conference.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy touted English proficient rules for commercial truck drivers on Tuesday.  (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

"Crocodile tears for a man who has spent a decade in our country but couldn’t be bothered to learn our language," Duffy wrote on X. "Our new rules will keep you and your family SAFE on America’s roads!"

The DOT also commented on the report.

"This driver has been in the U.S. for TEN YEARS and does not know enough English to qualify for a trucking license," the agency wrote. "This is exactly why @SecDuffy ordered @FMCSA to crack down on English proficiency standards."

"Do you want to drive on American roads? Being able to understand English is the BARE MINIMUM," it added.

CONNOR WAS KILLED BY A DRIVER WHO COULDN’T READ SIGNS. MAKE TRUCKERS LEARN ENGLISH AGAIN

Sean Duffy, the secretary of transportation.

Sean Duffy, U.S. secretary of transportation, speaks during a news conference in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025.  (Eric Lee/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

A Senate bill would require prospective truck drivers to demonstrate basic English proficiency before receiving a CDL.

The legislation would codify President Donald Trump’s executive order, which similarly imposed stricter English language requirements.

The bill, introduced by Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., would establish several standards, including ensuring that truck drivers can converse with the public, understand highway traffic signs and signals in English, respond to official inquiries, and make entries on reports and records.

The issue gained attention after an illegal immigrant truck driver allegedly jackknifed his 18-wheeler while making an illegal U-turn in Florida, killing three people in August.

Former acting ICE director slams system that allowed migrant to obtain trucking license Video

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

His limited English drew sharp scrutiny after the DOT said he failed an English Language Proficiency (ELP) assessment following the deadly crash in Fort Pierce, Florida. Singh provided correct responses to only 2 of 12 verbal questions and accurately identified just 1 of 4 highway traffic signs, the agency said.

Fox News Digital's Alex Miller contributed to this report. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue