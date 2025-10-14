Terrifying video shows gorilla smash glass as crowd reacts in disbelief

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Visitors at the San Diego Zoo in California were left in shock over the weekend after an animal went bananas.

A male gorilla charged his habitat, shattering one layer of the three-layer glass window.

Dramatic video shows the moment the western lowland gorilla stormed the tempered glass on Saturday.

Reactions from the crowd can be heard in the background — with zoo visitors gasping.

Zoo officials confirmed the incident to the New York Post, noting it was their 10-year-old gorilla named Denny who was responsible.

The 10-year-old gorilla was in the enclosure with another animal and was not injured.

"It is common for male gorillas, especially in adolescence, to express these types of behaviors," the San Diego spokesperson told the NYP.

The spokesperson added that "bursts of energy, charging, dragging items or running sideways are all natural [behaviors] for a young male."

Western lowland gorillas can reach 4 to 6 feet tall, weighing between 155 and 420 pounds, according to the Los Angeles Zoo and Botanical Gardens (LAZB).

"Gorillas at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park peel radishes with their teeth before eating them," writes the website.

Males tend to be twice the size of females, with most members of the species living between 35 and 50 years old, according to LAZB.

The International Fund for Animal Welfare notes that the western lowlands are the smallest of the gorilla species.

