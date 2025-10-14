Los Angeles County declares local state of emergency over ICE raid surge

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Los Angeles County leaders declared a local state of emergency in the region Tuesday, according to local officials.

News of the proclamation was shared in a news release online by LA County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath's office.

The measure was said to be a response to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids across LA County, which is home to more than 10 million people and one of the U.S.'s largest immigrant populations.

The county can now offer to support residents financially who have been impacted by the raids, including rent relief and accessing state funds for any legal aid.

"What’s happening in our communities is an emergency and Los Angeles County is treating it like one," Horvath said in the statement.

"Declaring a Local Emergency ensures that the full weight of County government is aligned to support our immigrant communities who are being targeted by federal actions," she added.

The proclamation notice, dated Oct. 9, said that it will remain in effect until terminated by the Board of Supervisors.

County departments were ordered to "take necessary emergency actions to protect and stabilize communities impacted by federal immigration actions," it read.

County supervisors voted 4-1 in favor of the emergency proclamation to mobilize county resources and support affected communities despite potential legal challenges from the federal government.

County officials claimed the raids have "created a climate of fear, leading to widespread disruption in daily life and adverse impacts to our regional economy," including decreased workplace attendance, temporary or permanent business closures, and increased strain on schools, hospitals, and places of worship.

Supervisor Janice Hahn said the emergency declaration was needed to respond to "the fear, the pain and the disorder these ICE raids are causing our community."

"We have entire families who are destitute because their fathers or mothers were taken from their workplaces," she said. "I want our immigrant communities to know that we are in this emergency with them," she added.

Supervisor Holly Mitchell also added that the raids have emboldened others to commit acts of race-based violence and hate.

The one vote against the proclamation came from Board Chair Kathryn Barger, who warned that the county’s action could provoke legal consequences.

"The federal government has sole authority to enforce federal immigration law, and local governments cannot impede that authority," Barger said. "We should instead advocate for meaningful immigration reform that is fair, pragmatic, and creates legal pathways for those who contribute to our communities."

In a statement to Fox News Digital, ICE said the "only state of emergency is the one the residents of Los Angeles face after electing officials who give a middle finger to the law."

"Perhaps the board should "supervise" funds to support law-abiding fire victims who still haven’t recovered, instead of criminal illegal aliens seeking refuge in their sanctuary city. While they publicly fear-monger, I would be shocked if they didn’t agree with ICE removing a child rapist from their neighborhood," spokesperson Emily Convington added.

Fox News Digital also reached out to Horvath’s office for comment.