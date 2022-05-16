Eastern US facing severe thunderstorms, flash flooding risk

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Strong to severe thunderstorms will impact a large portion of the East on Monday, including big cities along the I-95 corridor this afternoon.

Hail, damaging winds and a few tornadoes will be possible with pockets of heavy rain causing flash flooding.

Another area of concern will be over parts of eastern New Mexico and Texas.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Record warmth will be the story for parts of the Southwest and the Southern Plains with heat indices surpassing the century mark.

High fire danger returns to this region as well as temperatures soar, dry conditions persist and winds pick up.