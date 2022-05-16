Expand / Collapse search
Eastern US facing severe thunderstorms, flash flooding risk

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
Strong to severe thunderstorms will impact a large portion of the East on Monday, including big cities along the I-95 corridor this afternoon.   

Hail, damaging winds and a few tornadoes will be possible with pockets of heavy rain causing flash flooding.    

The severe storm threat for Monday. (Fox News)

Another area of concern will be over parts of eastern New Mexico and Texas. 

The national forecast for Monday, May 16. (Fox News)

Record warmth will be the story for parts of the Southwest and the Southern Plains with heat indices surpassing the century mark.   

The forecast heat index for Tuesday. (Fox News)

High fire danger returns to this region as well as temperatures soar, dry conditions persist and winds pick up. 