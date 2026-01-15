Defense argues conflict of interest exists in Charlie Kirk’s assassination case and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

1. Defense argues conflict of interest exists in Charlie Kirk’s assassination case

2. Minneapolis mayor shifts tone on immigration enforcement after violent unrest

3. Aircraft carrier en route to Middle East as tensions rise to fever pitch in Iran



'EMOTIONAL MOMENT' – Maria Corina Machado details gifting Trump Nobel Peace Prize during White House visit. Continue reading …

TRAGEDY STRIKES – Teen best friends buried alive in deadly sand tunnel collapse. Continue reading …

LAW AND BORDER – ICE names Charles Wall deputy director after Sheahan resignation. Continue reading …

LOYAL HUSBAND – Jay Leno shares 'most Hollywood' comment he heard while caring for wife with dementia. Continue reading …

MONEY TALKS – Dodgers sign star outfielder to four-year deal with second-highest annual salary in MLB. Continue reading …

FOLLOW THE MONEY – Unearthed docs reveal top teachers union funneling millions to far left causes. Continue reading …

PARTY PRIORITY – RNC chair bets on ‘secret weapon’ to defy midterm history. Continue reading …

SONIC SECRETS – Biden admin bought weapon suspected of causing mysterious diplomat ailments. Continue reading …

SHUTDOWN SHOWDOWN – Senate passes $174B funding package, sends it to Trump's desk. Continue reading …

WOKE WAR – How feminism hijacked the conversation on masculinity. Continue reading …

BLUE IVORY TOWER – Coinbase CEO: Big banks are trying to 'kill the competition' through crypto regulation. Continue reading …

BASE BACKLASH – Trump's 10% interest rate limit could restrict credit access, influencer warns. Continue reading …

HUSH HUSH – Carville warns Democrats to stay away from talking about two issues. Continue reading …

RACHEL SHEFFIELD & ED HAISLMAIER – Minnesota’s welfare fraud disaster exposes a national system designed to fail. Continue reading …

DR. REBECCA GRANT – Trump knows good real estate — and he knows Greenland's value to national security. Continue reading …

NOT SO HOT – US spot named 'worst' tourist designation worldwide. Continue reading …

GAME CHANGER – Fans marvel at Sophie Turner's new look after months of intense training. Continue reading …

DIGITAL'S NEWS QUIZ – Where did this basket-brawl break out? Who asked this doctor if men can get pregnant? Take the quiz here …

BREW OR BUST – Why Americans can't stop coming back for coffee. Continue reading …

WATER WORKS – Bagel brand CEO reveals key to quality bites. See video ...

NICK SHIRLEY – Fraud in Minnesota goes beyond daycares. See video …

SEN. TOM COTTON – Sometimes military force is vital to achieve national interests. See video …

Tune in for more as tensions erupt after ICE-involved shootings in Minneapolis as Trump weighs invoking the Insurrection Act amid growing national pushback. Check it out ...

