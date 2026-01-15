Maria Corina Machado details gifting Trump Nobel Peace Prize during White House visit

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado detailed gifting her Nobel Peace Prize to President Donald Trump during an interview with "Fox & Friends."

"He deserves it," Machado told "FOX & Friends Weekend" co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy. "It was a very emotional moment."

Machado explained she presented the prize to the president on behalf of the Venezuelan people, crediting him for the historic work he did in liberating the country from its dictator Nicolás Maduro.

"[Venezuelans] appreciate so much what he has done for, not only the freedom of the Venezuelan people, but I would say the whole hemisphere," she said.

As a long-time Maduro critic, Machado has been vocal in supporting Trump’s unprecedented removal of the disgraced Venezuelan leader, prompting her to credit him with the prize for the historic capture.

Trump appeared pleased and gratified by Machado's gesture.

"It was my Great Honor to meet María Corina Machado, of Venezuela, today," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post. "María presented me with her Nobel Peace Prize for the work I have done. Such a wonderful gesture of mutual respect."

Days ago, Machado discussed transferring the prize to Trump during an interview on "Hannity," but the idea was rejected by the Norwegian Nobel Institute last Friday.

"Once a Nobel Prize is announced, it cannot be revoked, shared or transferred to others. The decision is final and stands for all time," the institute wrote in a statement.

While the award cannot be officially transferred, Machado instead gifted it to Trump.

President Trump has spoken previously about being eligible to receive the Nobel Peace Prize.

On "Hannity," Trump argued he should receive one award for each war he has ended.

"You know, when you put out eight wars, in theory, you should get one for each war," he told Fox News.

Machado also opened up about visiting the White House and meeting with Trump on Thursday, nearly two weeks after the United States captured Maduro.

"It went very well," she said. "I'm very grateful for the opportunity I had to speak with President Trump. Something I've been looking forward for a very long time."

"It was a huge responsibility because I did it on behalf of the Venezuelan people," she added.

