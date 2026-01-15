Expand / Collapse search
Entertainment

Sophie Turner stuns fans with ripped Lara Croft transformation in 'Tomb Raider' first look photo

Sophie Turner previously revealed she trained 8 hours a day, 5 days a week since February 2024 for Tomb Raider role

By Christina Dugan Ramirez Fox News
Sophie Turner's work in the gym has paid off. 

On Thursday, Prime Video dropped a first look at Turner as Lara Croft in the live-action series "Tomb Raider," which is currently in production. 

"My God… she looks like she stepped out of the games," one user wrote on X. 

SOPHIE TURNER TRAINS 'EIGHT HOURS A DAY, FIVE DAYS A WEEK' FOR INTENSE 'TOMB RAIDER' ROLE PREPARATION

Sophie Turner as Lara Croft

Sophie Turner, seen here as Lara Croft, trained eight hours a day, five days a week to prepare for her role in "Tomb Raider." (Jay Maidment for Prime Video)

"Sophie Turner as Lara Croft is genuinely so striking," another quipped. "I’ve got full faith this adaptation at Prime Video is going to be REALLY up my alley. I just can’t get over how phenomenal she looks."

"OH MY GOD! SHE LOOKS PERFECT! I didn't expected they would go with a look so classic!" one user commented on Instagram. 

The photo reveal comes days after Turner opened up about the intense training she endured to gear up for her role as Croft during an appearance on SiriusXM’s "The Julia Cunningham Show." 

Sophie Turner

Turner revealed she had never really worked out before preparing for her role. (Marc Piasecki/WireImage)

After Cunningham asked Turner what her training regimen looked like, the "Game of Thrones" alum made a surprising admission.

"We've been doing eight hours a day, five days a week since February last year of training, so it's been a lot," Turner said. 

"What do you think was the most surprising thing that you've learned about your body when doing that?" Cunningham asked. 

Sophie Turner wears white blouse with necklace.

The mom of two said it has taken "months and months" to get into shape. (Dave Benett/Getty Images)

"I've learned I have a perpetual back problem, but I also realized that it's much easier to kind of build muscle if you've ever worked out before in your life, which I never had, so it has taken me months and months and months to get into good shape," Turner admitted. "That's what I've learned."

When Cunningham asked if her "Game of Thrones" role helped at all, Turner said, "No, I was the cool queen who, like, didn't have to do that. I also just kind of was the one that got beat up, not the one doing the beating. So, it's quite nice to learn how to throw a punch and not just take it."

Christina Dugan Ramirez is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. 

