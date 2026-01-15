US sending military assets to Middle East as Trump weighs Iran strike, sources say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

At least one U.S. aircraft carrier is being moved toward the Middle East as tensions with Iran continue to build, military sources confirm to Fox News.

It is not yet clear whether the carrier is the USS Abraham Lincoln, currently operating in the South China Sea, or one of two carriers that departed Norfolk and San Diego earlier this week. Transit to the region is expected to take at least a week.

U.S. military assets from air, land and sea are expected to flow into the region in the coming days and weeks to provide the president with military options should he decide to carry out strikes against Iran, sources said.

The movements are part of what officials described as a process of "setting the force."

One well-placed source said if the president decides to carry out military action, "This will be different, more offensive." The source said U.S. military planners are preparing a range of options that would depend on how Iran’s regime acts in coming days.

Missile defense systems are also expected to be sent to the region to bolster the defense of U.S. bases and Israel. The systems would include missile defense assets, according to sources.

The Pentagon did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.