Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

U.S. Defense & Military Politics

US sending military assets to Middle East as Trump weighs Iran strike, sources say

Fox News confirms through 'well-placed' US military sources that at least one aircraft carrier in motion toward Middle East

Jasmine Baehr By Jasmine Baehr , Jennifer Griffin Fox News
close
US has not 'missed the window' for action in Iran, says retired Air Force general Video

US has not 'missed the window' for action in Iran, says retired Air Force general

U.S. Air Force Gen. Philip Breedlove (Ret.) joins 'America's Newsroom' to discuss President Donald Trump's possible military options as unrest grows in Iran. 

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

At least one U.S. aircraft carrier is being moved toward the Middle East as tensions with Iran continue to build, military sources confirm to Fox News.

It is not yet clear whether the carrier is the USS Abraham Lincoln, currently operating in the South China Sea, or one of two carriers that departed Norfolk and San Diego earlier this week. Transit to the region is expected to take at least a week.

U.S. military assets from air, land and sea are expected to flow into the region in the coming days and weeks to provide the president with military options should he decide to carry out strikes against Iran, sources said.

G7 THREATENS IRAN WITH NEW SANCTIONS OVER NATIONWIDE PROTEST CRACKDOWN KILLING THOUSANDS

The USS Lincoln trains at sea

The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln at sea. (M. Jeremie Yoder/U.S. Navy via Getty Images)

The movements are part of what officials described as a process of "setting the force."

One well-placed source said if the president decides to carry out military action, "This will be different, more offensive." The source said U.S. military planners are preparing a range of options that would depend on how Iran’s regime acts in coming days.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Missile defense systems are also expected to be sent to the region to bolster the defense of U.S. bases and Israel. The systems would include missile defense assets, according to sources.

The Pentagon did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Jasmine Baehr is a Breaking News Writer for Fox News Digital, where she covers politics, the military, faith and culture.

Close modal

Continue