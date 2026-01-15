Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Quizzes

Fox News Digital's News Quiz: January 16, 2026

Dr Nisha Verma faced persistent questioning during hearing about whether men can get pregnant

By Fox News Staff Fox News

Test your news knowledge with this week's Fox News Digital News Quiz, in which a GOP lawmaker spars with Dr. Nisha Verma during a congressional hearing, and a brawl breaks out between parents at a Catholic youth basketball game.

Looking for another challenge?

William DeFoor, accused of vandalizing Vice President JD Vance's home, demanded a specific name, as U.S. forces captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife in last week's News Quiz.

Test your knowledge of Hollywood hits, diamond discoveries and more in this week's American Culture Quiz.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

If you're looking to play even more, you can find all of our quizzes by clicking here.

Check back next week for the latest News Quiz from Fox News Digital. Thanks for playing!

This article was written by Fox News staff.

Close modal

Continue