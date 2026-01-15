American hot spot slapped with 'worst' tourist designation in new global analysis

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A recent report is shining a light on popular destinations considered the "worst" for tourists to visit because they fall short of the hype they've received over the years.

Analysts looked at more than 100 tourist attractions around the world and came up with a list of the "worst" destinations that "underwhelm visitors despite their global fame," according to the report.

Stasher, a travel company specializing in luggage storage, released the findings based on Google Reviews ratings, TikTok engagement, airport accessibility, country safety and local accommodation quality.

Grabbing the "worst" label of all was the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles.

"Located [23 miles] from the LAX airport, this sidewalk of celebrity stars had the lowest Google rating and safety score," analysts noted.

There are over 2,800 stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, honoring achievements in film, TV, music, radio and live performance, according to its website.

The stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame are located on the sidewalks of Hollywood Boulevard and Vine Street.

Trip Advisor ranks the site 3.4 out of 5 stars on its website and puts it at no. 64 on a "to-do list" for those visiting Los Angeles.

"The area is run down, dirty and full of shady figures," one person wrote on Trip Advisor. "Prices in restaurants and shops are completely different. Celebrities are hardly met here, but [there are] plenty of homeless people. We walked down the street once and then moved on quickly."

Another visitor said, "[The] Hollywood Walk of Fame was definitely not what I expected based on TV and movies. The whole area felt unsafe during our visit, and I wouldn’t recommend taking young children."

Another person had a different take.

"OK, it’s a bit shabby, tacky and touristy, but if you’re a tourist, then why not! We loved looking at all the stars' names etc. and going in and out of the tourist shops … Done, ticked [it] off the list."

"It’s an iconic piece of Hollywood."

One tourist wrote, "If you’ve never been to Hollywood before, then the Walk of Fame is definitely worth seeing. Famous throughout the years, it’s an iconic piece of Hollywood."

Another visitor said, "The Hollywood Walk of Fame is simply part of a visit to Los Angeles. The many stars of famous artists are exciting to [see], and it is fun to discover familiar names."

A person wrote, "Don't expect to see the glamour of Hollywood, as it's disappointing. The image you have of the Hollywood Walk of Fame is one of stardom and glitz, but the reality is your average city center with expensive gift shops."

Other notable destinations making the report's "top 10 tourist traps that just aren't worth it" are the Dead Sea, between Israel and Jordan, and the Grand Bazaar in Istanbul, Turkey.

The Great Wall of China was also among that group.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Hollywood Walk of Fame for comment.

On its website, the location shares its full history. It notes that "today, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce continues to add stars to the Walk of Fame as the representative of the City of Los Angeles. An average of two stars are added to the Walk on a monthly basis. The Walk is a tribute to all of those who worked so hard to develop the concept and to maintain this world-class tourist attraction."