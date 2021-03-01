Cuomo claims he was being 'playful,' admits might have been 'insensitive' amid sexual harassment

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day



Cuomo says he was 'being playful,' admits he 'may have been insensitive' amid sexual harassment claims

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo attempted to explain his past interactions with staffers as the embattled Democrat is facing multiple accusations of sexual harassment.

"Questions have been raised about some of my past interactions with people in the office," Cuomo began in a press release on Sunday. "I never intended to offend anyone or cause any harm. I spend most of my life at work and colleagues are often also personal friends."

"At work sometimes I think I am being playful and make jokes that I think are funny. I do, on occasion, tease people in what I think is a good-natured way," the governor explained. "I do it in public and in private. You have seen me do it at briefings hundreds of times. I have teased people about their personal lives, their relationships, about getting married or not getting married. I mean no offense and only attempt to add some levity and banter to what is a very serious business."



Cuomo continued, "I now understand that my interactions may have been insensitive or too personal and that some of my comments, given my position, made others feel in ways I never intended. I acknowledge some of the things I have said have been misinterpreted as an unwanted flirtation. To the extent anyone felt that way, I am truly sorry about that."



The governor did, however, offer an explicit denial that he "touched anybody" and "never propositioned anybody," which directly contradicts the claims made by his former aide Lindsey Boylan, who alleged he touched her and forcibly kissed her on the lips.

"I never intended to make anyone feel uncomfortable, but these are allegations that New Yorkers deserve answers to," Cuomo stated. "That's why I have asked for an outside, independent review that looks at these allegations. CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.



Trump uses CPAC speech to tear into Biden on border crisis, says he won't create new party

Former President Donald Trump on Sunday tore into President Biden on issues ranging from the brewing crisis at the border to foreign policy – while mapping out what he believes is the future of the conservative movement, and pledging not to create a new party.

"Joe Biden has had the most disastrous first month of any president in modern history," Trump said, calling the new administration "anti-jobs, anti-families, anti-border, anti-energy, anti-women and anti-science."



"In one short month we have gone from America First to America Last," he said.

Trump spoke at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), marking his first major speech since leaving office. He spoke to a raucous pro-Trump crowd at an event where his influence was felt throughout.

He focused predominantly on the escalating border crisis, which he returned to frequently as he ripped into Biden’s rollbacks ofa number of Trump-era policies – which has in turn seen a surge in migrants at the border.

"It took the new administration only a few weeks to turn this unprecedented accomplishment into a self-inflicted humanitarian and national security disaster," he said.

"By recklessly eliminating our border, security measures, controls, all the things we put into place, Joe Biden has triggered a massive flood of illegal immigration into our country like we've never seen before." CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



It’s one of Hollywood’s starriest nights, here’s who took Golden Globes

The Golden Globes are upon us and while it looks different than in years past, it's still one of Hollywood's starriest nights.

This year saw several fan favorites such as Nicole Kidman, Kate Hudson and Kaley Cuoco earn nominations, while relative newcomers like Leslie Odom Jr., Andra Day and more joined the pack of lauded stars.

Streaming scored a massive number of nominations with TV shows like "The Mandalorian," "The Crown," "Ted Lasso" and more having a chance to pick up gold.



On the movie side, Netflix's "Mank," "The Trial of the Chicago 7" and "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" picked up multiple nominations, as did Amazon Prime's "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm" and Hulu's "Palm Springs." CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



- Massive iceberg -- larger than New York City-- breaks off in Antarctica

- Tiger Woods reacts to golfers wearing red on Sunday: 'You are truly helping me get through this tough time'

- George Floyd: Minneapolis to pay social media influencers to spread messages during Derek Chauvin trial

- CA teachers union president who lead school closure charge seen dropping daughter off at in-person preschool

- COVID relief bill creates rift between mainstream Democrats and party's left flank

- Florida golfer, 74, apparently drowns after searching for missing ball



SOME PARTING WORDS

Former President Donald joined Steve Hilton on "The Next Revolution" Sunday night to discuss his much-awaited speech at CPAC earlier in the day in which he said the speech "went extremely well."



"Later during the interview, Trump discussed the rumor he was starting another party, labeling the suggestion, "fake news. The last thing I want to do is start another party. All you’re doing is make it easier for the Democrats. And we have certain disadvantages to things we have done and the way they’re done when you compare Democrats to Republicans. I would never be interested in another party."

