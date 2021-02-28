Expand / Collapse search
Golden Globes
Published

Sean Penn's hair at Golden Globes trends on social media

The actor was present to discuss coronavirus relief

By Nate Day | Fox News
Sean Penn's hairstyle has once again gone viral following his appearance at Sunday's Golden Globes.

The 60-year-old actor appeared during the prestigious award ceremony to discuss the work being done to combat the coronavirus pandemic by CORE, the relief organization founded by Penn.

Viewers couldn't help but comment on the actor's hairstyle on Twitter.

"I’m a fan of Sean Penn but not a fan of the hairstyle," said one person.

"Sean Penn went to his hair stylist and said, 'Give me the Operation guy,'" said a viewer in reference to the board game Operation.

"Congratulations to Sean Penn for his role as 'all of The Three Stooges,'" joked another.

Sean Penn's appearance at the Golden Globes sparked jokes from viewers. (Photo by NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Asked a third: "Why does Sean Penn look like he drank from the wrong grail."

"Please give a golden globe to whoever let Sean Penn look like this on national TV," added yet another.

Some viewers found the actor's appearance to be somewhat relatable, saying he "is also all of us [right now] if we were forced to put on a tux."

"Sean Penn looked exactly how I’d look if I was forced to dress up during a [pandemic]," said another.

The star appeared during the telecast to discuss coronavirus relief.

The star appeared during the telecast to discuss coronavirus relief. (Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Meanwhile another said, "Sean Penn could really care less about any ones opinion on his hair. That is what makes him so unique."

Late last year, fans took note of Penn's hairstyle during a television appearance for "Morning Joe."

After comments about his unruly look went viral online, the Oscar-winner took to Twitter to address it.

"If you think my hair goes wild on Morning Joe when hacked by Russians (allegedly), you should see how much wilder it goes when peeps donate to @COREResponse," he wrote at the time.

