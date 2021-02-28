Clinton, Harris, Warren all silent on Cuomo after second woman brings sexual misconduct allegations

Multiple high-profile Democratic women have yet to publicly comment on sexual harassment allegations against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo despite having fervently objected to the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court over decades-old allegations of sexual harassment.

As of Sunday afternoon, Vice President Kamala Harris, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and two-time presidential candidate Hillary Clinton have released no statement on the claims made by two women who worked closely with Cuomo.

In September 2019, then-Sen. Harris reiterated her call to impeach Kavanaugh following a New York Times story that revived sexual misconduct allegations by multiple women that had dogged his nomination to the Supreme Court the year prior.

During an appearance on MSNBC, Harris referred to Kavanaugh’s confirmation as a "sham process," claiming she wasn’t "given all of the information" at the time that was available.

And before being announced as Democratic nominee Joe Biden's running mate, Harris once said she believed women who had accused the now-sitting president of inappropriate touching.

In October 2018, Warren delivered a speech from the Senate floor also denouncing Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court as "a sham."

"Republicans want to confirm Judge Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, and they will ignore, suppress or shout down any inconvenient facts that might give the American people pause about this nomination," Warren said. "Republicans are playing politics with the Supreme Court, and they are willing to step on anyone –including the victim of a vicious sexual assault – in order to advance their agenda."

Clinton also weighed in on the Kavanaugh confirmation, repeating the familiar Democratic talking point of warning that his nomination would spell the end of Roe v. Wade.

Fox News has reached out to Harris, Warren and Clinton for comment.

Democrats statewide appeared to be abandoning Cuomo in large numbers as Attorney General Letitia James rejected two proposals by the governor for an investigation of his conduct.

The calls for an investigation into Cuomo's workplace behavior intensified after a second former employee of his administration went public Saturday with claims she had been harassed by the governor.

Charlotte Bennett, a low-level aide in the governor's administration until November, told The New York Times that Cuomo asked her inappropriate questions about her sex life, including whether she ever had sex with older men.

Her accusation came days after another former aide, Lindsey Boylan, a former deputy secretary for economic development and special adviser to the governor, elaborated on harassment allegations she first made in December. Boylan said Cuomo subjected her to an unwanted kiss and inappropriate comments.

The 63-year-old Cuomo said in a statement Saturday he had intended to be a mentor for Bennett, who is 25. He has denied Boylan's allegations.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.