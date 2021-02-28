Golden Globes 2021: Partial winners list

The Golden Globes are upon us and while it looks different than in years past, it's still one of Hollywood's starriest nights.

This year saw several fan favorites such as Nicole Kidman, Kate Hudson and Kaley Cuoco earn nominations, while relative newcomers like Leslie Odom Jr., Andra Day and more joined the pack of lauded stars.

Streaming scored a massive number of nominations with tv shows like "The Mandalorian," "The Crown," "Ted Lasso" and more having a chance to pick up gold.

On the movie side, Netflix's "Mank," "The Trial of the Chicago 7" and "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" picked up multiple nominations, as did Amazon Prime's "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm" and Hulu's "Palm Springs."

GOLDEN GLOBES 2021 NOMINATIONS ANNOUNCED

Here's a look at the winners of the 78th annual Golden Globe awards:

FILM

Best motion picture - drama:

Best performance by an actress in a motion picture - drama:

Best performance by an actor in a motion picture - drama:

Best motion picture - musical or comedy:

Best performance by an actress in a motion picture - musical or comedy:

Best performance by an actor in a motion picture - musical or comedy:

Best motion picture - animated: "Soul"

Best motion picture - foreign language:

Best performance by an actress in a supporting role in any motion picture:

Best performance by an actor in a supporting role in any motion picture: Daniel Kaluuya - "Judas and the Black Messiah"

Best director - motion picture:

Best screenplay - motion picture: Aaron Sorkin - "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Best original score - motion picture:

Best original song - motion picture:

TELEVISION

Best television series - drama:

Best performance by an actress in a television series - drama:

Best performance by an actor in a television series - drama:

Best television series - musical or comedy:

Best performance by an actress in a television series - musical or comedy: Catherine O'Hara - "Schitt's Creek"

Best performance by an actor in a television series - musical or comedy:

Best television limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television:

Best performance by an actress in a limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television:

Best performance by an actor in a limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television: Mark Ruffalo - "I Know This Much Is True."

Best performance by an actress in a television supporting role:

Best performance by an actor in a television supporting role: John Boyega - "Small Axe"