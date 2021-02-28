Jamie Lee Curtis' Golden Globes ensemble goes viral: 'Looking great'

Jamie Lee Curtis was on hand to present at Sunday's Golden Globes -- and viewers couldn't help but gush over the star's outfit.

Curtis, 62, wore a yellow Alex Perry long-sleeved, floor-length dress which featured a plunging neckline.

"You slaying at the Golden Globes! Hand claps and finger snaps!!" said one Twitter user.

"LOOKING GREAT JAMIE, NOT MUCH HAS CHANGED SINCE THE 80'S HAS IT?" said another person.

"JAMIE LEE CURTIS LOOKS SO GOOD MY GOD," wrote one individual.

"Jamie Lee Curtis is a total YES #GoldenGlobes," added one social media user.

Curtis, herself, took to social media to share her full look as well as thank everyone who helped her get the award show ready.

"What a thrill to salute front line workers and a talented group of actresses AND call out my friend, Jodie Foster as the WINNER for Best Supporting Actress for her work @themauritanian @goldenglobes," she said.

Added Curtis: "It takes a village to prepare me for public consumption @seanjameshair @jostrettell @jrossgirl @alexperryofficial @cathywaterman."