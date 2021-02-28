Expand / Collapse search
Former Golden Globes host Ricky Gervais tells Hollywood they can 'relax' after roasting industry last year

Netflix's 'After Life' star wished a 'great night' to the Golden Globe viewers

By Nate Day | Fox News
Golden Globes staple Ricky Gervais jokes Hollywood can "relax" during this year's award show.

The 59-year-old comedian has become all-but-synonymous with the Globes, having hosted a record five times, and is known for his scathing monologues, including last year's which took aim at streaming services, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) and more.

On Sunday afternoon, Gervais took to Twitter to share his nearly-eight-minute monologue from last year.

"Everyone can relax," he wrote alongside the clip. "Have a great night #GoldenGlobes."

Throughout the monologue, Gervaise noted that the gig would be his "last time" hosting, so he had no intention to pull his punches.

Ricky Gervais shared his 2020 Golden Globes opening monologue ahead of this year's ceremony.

Ricky Gervais shared his 2020 Golden Globes opening monologue ahead of this year's ceremony. (Paul Drinkwater/NBC via AP)

In the video, the "After Life" star joked about convicted criminal Felicity Huffman, Joe Pesci's age and more.

He also noted that the year was ripe with "pedophile movies," jokingly listing "The Two Popes" as among them -- a sharp reference to the Catholic church's sexual abuse scandal.

He also mocked the HFPA itself, calling the show boring and saying the members of the organization "can barely speak English" and "are all very, very racist."

He also discussed other touchy subjects like Jeffrey Epstein, ISIS, Prince Andrew and more, all while playfully bashing celebrities sitting at the tables in front of him.

"'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' -- nearly three hours long. Leonardo DiCaprio attended the premiere and by the end, his date was too old for him," Gervais joked at the time.

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler hosted the 2021 Golden Globes from different coasts.

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler hosted the 2021 Golden Globes from different coasts. (NBC via AP)

This year, "Saturday Night Live" alums Tina Fey and Amy Poehler have taken over hosting duties after previously teaming up for the gig in the past.

Ahead of the ceremony, Fey promised that there wouldn't be much talk of politics during the ceremony.

"We just want to make it a fun hangout for people at home — kind of a stress reliever, so I don’t think you can expect much politics at all," she said during a recent episode of the "Rappaport to the Rescue" podcast.

