Tiger Woods reacts to golfers wearing red on Sunday: 'You are truly helping me get through this tough time'

Tiger Woods would always wear his trademark red and black gear on the final day of tournaments.

But since the legendary golfer couldn’t participate at the WGC-Workday Championship in Bradenton, Fla. on Sunday, others picked up the slack.

Rory Mcllroy, Justin Thomas, and Jason Day, among others, were seen wearing red and black in honor of Woods, who was involved in a car crash in Los Angeles earlier this week.

Woods took notice of the gesture and showed his appreciation to other golfers on Twitter.

"It is hard to explain how touching today was when I turned on the tv and saw all the red shirts. To every golfer and every fan, you are truly helping me get through this tough time," Woods wrote.

Led by Annika Sorenstam at the Gainbridge LPGA event in Orlando, many of the women golfers also sported Woods’ signature colors as well.

Woods’ golf future is obviously up in the air after he suffered multiple fractures to his leg and a shattered ankle. But the 45-year-old is in "good spirits."