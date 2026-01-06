Congress holds hearing into Minnesota fraud allegations and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

1. Congress holds hearing into Minnesota fraud allegations

2. 'Squad' rep's felon husband smacks phone from reporter

3. Trump announces Venezuela will 'immediately' hand oil over to US



MAJOR HEADLINES

'ICE’D OUT — Trump admin deals major blow to Minnesota hotel after ICE agents denied rooms. Continue reading …

OCEAN ESCAPE – Sanctioned tanker flees US forces, now under Russian naval escort off Irish coast. Continue reading …

CASE CRACKED – Teenager missing since November found safe as authorities make arrest. Continue reading …

NOT GOING THERE – Golden Globes host explains why one celebrity is off-limits for jokes at awards show. Continue reading …

1945-2026 – Michael Reagan, elder son of former President Ronald Reagan, dies at 80. Continue reading …

POLITICS

POLITICAL THEATER – Vance reposts meme poking fun at Democrats' Jan 6 candlelight vigil. Continue reading …

RADICAL AGENDA – Mamdani tenant chief said collective housing will impact 'white families especially.' Continue reading …

HEALTHCARE FIX – Expired Obamacare subsidy deal inches toward Senate floor vote amid bipartisan talks. Continue reading …

POSITIVE UPDATE – House Republican involved in vehicle wreck discharged from hospital. Continue reading …

MEDIA

MAGA OR MAYHEM – Trump-friendly podcasters warn broken promises to base will cost in midterms. Continue reading …

FREEDOM RISING – Cuban refugees celebrate Maduro's downfall as Venezuela targets opposition. Continue reading …

BACK AGAINST THE 'WALZ' – Journalist fires back at Tim Walz after embattled gov calls him 'far right' for fraud report. Continue reading …

GHOST TOWN – After the ashes: A Palisades resident’s life in decimated LA enclave one year after deadly wildfires. Continue reading …

OPINION

YURI PEREZ – Trump unleashes the 'Donroe Doctrine' and puts socialists on notice worldwide. Continue reading …

REP TOM EMMER – Walz oversaw billions in stolen taxpayer money — now comes accountability. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

CRUSHING CRAVINGS – Little-known prescription pill is helping Americans drink less alcohol. Continue reading …

FOOD FIGHT – McRib mystery deepens as McDonald's is sued over what's really inside. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on culinary controversies and presidential proclamations. Take the quiz here …

LEGENDARY LISTING – Jaw-dropping medieval castle with 100 rooms hits market with nearly 1,000 years of history. Continue reading …

FAVORITE FOODS – California librarian cooks meals from tombstone recipes to honor strangers. See video ...

WATCH

KRISTI NOEM – Minnesota whistleblowers were ignored or bullied into silence. See video …

MICHAEL WALTZ – Trump took bold action and the Venezuelan people and world are better off. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in to hear firsthand how US forces ousted and brought Venezuela’s Nicolás Maduro to New York on narco-terrorism and weapons charges. Check it out ...

NEW SHOW

Don't miss the debut of "The Riley Gaines Show," featuring an interview with Nick Shirley on the spiraling Minnesota fraud scandal. Catch it at 10AM ET on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts and all major podcast platforms. Go here for more ...

FOX WEATHER

What's it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













