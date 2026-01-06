Nick Shirley fires back at Tim Walz, accuses him of 'deflecting' after embattled Minnesota gov hurls insults

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Independent journalist Nick Shirley fired back at embattled Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz over his handling of the growing fraud scandal plaguing the North Star State.

"Tim Walz, he called me far right, he called me a delusional conspiracy theorist, and then he also called me a White supremacist. Yet he can't deny any of the claims," Shirley said in a preview of Wednesday's debut of OutKick's "The Riley Gaines Show" podcast.

"Because when you're speaking facts, these people can't come after you. And so, when I was just speaking the facts about – fraud is fraud, 89% of the population committing the fraud is Somalian. That does not make me a racist. Dollars have no race to it. It's just a pure fact that money's being stolen from Republicans and Democrats."

"So we have seen no denial from Tim Walz at this point, is that correct?" OutKick's Riley Gaines asked.

"No denial. A lot of deflecting," Shirley responded.

Shirley upended the news cycle last month with a 42-minute video investigating Minnesota daycare centers that appeared inactive despite receiving millions of dollars in government funding. The video, which has been viewed more than 138 million times on X alone, prompted investigations by federal officials and led the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to freeze all childcare payments in Minnesota.

He told Gaines he has been the target of "leftists" since his reporting wentg viral.

"I think something like this would just be ‘fraud as bad.' But no, now people are coming after me for exposing fraud. And who are all those people? They're leftists," Shirley said in the interview.

"And it's just a moment where they could have really been like, 'Okay, you guys, let's come together. Let's tell everyone ‘Fraud is bad. Let's crack down on the fraud.' Instead, they come after the person who is exposing the fraud," he added.

Walz announced Monday that he would no longer seek reelection for a third term as governor, claiming he wants to keep his focus on the people of Minnesota as the fraud scandal consumes his state. However, he vowed not to resign.

Shirley celebrated the development, gloating on X that he "ended Tim Walz."

Shirley celebrated the development, gloating on X that he "ended Tim Walz."