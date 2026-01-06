Expand / Collapse search
©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Travel

Jaw-dropping medieval castle with 100 rooms hits market with nearly 1,000 years of history

Le Château de la Verdière dates back 1,000 years, served as military fortress in 10th century

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis Fox News
A stunning French castle recently hit the market — with a high listing price that few can afford. But its history of nearly 1,000 years may interest many more. 

Le Château de la Verdière, located in the southeastern region of Provence, boasts 100 rooms, plus courtyards, terraces, olive groves and even a helipad.

The rooms include historic salons, reception rooms, vaulted medieval rooms and a 13th-century Romanesque church, among other features. The location has 53,820 square feet of living space and nearly 40 acres of land.

Alain Lebreton, owner of Provence Verte Sotheby's International Realty, told Fox News Digital the property was restored "meticulous[ly]" between 2003 and 2010.

The restoration involved bringing back 18th-century elements of the property back to life, including its gypseries.

Mansion exterior with terrace

Le Château de la Verdière, a 1,000-year-old property in Provence, has hit the market with a multimillion-dollar asking price. (Provence Verte Sotheby's International Realty)

Gypseries, or Provençal ornamental plasterwork, are native to the region.

"A gypserie is an interior decoration molded and sculpted from gypsum which, once fired and ground, becomes plaster powder mixed with water and hardens in the air, similar to staff," said Lebreton. "The term and technique are used almost exclusively in Provence."

He added, "Gypseries were common from the Middle Ages until the French Revolution, particularly on fireplace mantels, in homes, châteaux, townhouses, as well as for open work partitions or ceiling coves."

Le Château de la Verdière served as a military fortress overseeing the road linking Arles to Castellane in the 10th century. 

A tower was added in the 13th century, and between 1437 and 1613 the château expanded further, though much of its present appearance and interior decoration dates to the 18th century.

Drawing room, antiques in chateau

The château's current appearance largely dates to the 18th century, following centuries of expansions and renovations. (Provence Verte Sotheby's International Realty)

Lebreton noted that "all of these original elements are still remarkably well-preserved."

He also said that "the château is now ready to welcome a new owner who will fully appreciate the enormous potential of this magical property."

"The estate enjoys absolute privacy and tranquility, yet Saint-Tropez is only a 10-minute helicopter ride away, and Paris is accessible in just 3 hours by TGV [high-speed rail] from Aix-en-Provence."

Landscape shot of mansion in mountains

"Few châteaux in the south of France combine such scale and quality," said Lebreton. (Provence Verte Sotheby's International Realty)

But interested buyers will need an impressive portfolio, because the property is listed for 15 million euros, or $17.7 million U.S. dollars.

For those skeptical of the price, Lebreton described the property as "an exceptional rarity."

"Few châteaux in the south of France combine such scale and quality," he said. 

"La Verdière is one of a kind."

Dining room in medieval chateau

The property includes historic salons, reception rooms and vaulted medieval spaces that reflect its long architectural evolution. (Provence Verte Sotheby's International Realty)

The realtor added that celebrities including George Clooney, Brad Pitt and George Lucas all own properties in Provence, which is known for its beautiful lavender fields and world-class vineyards.

Lebreton said some of the château's property is untapped — offering "the opportunity to create a spa, wellness center or any number of additional luxurious amenities."

"This is not just a home — it is a canvas for imagination, a haven where elegance, history and Provence's natural beauty converge," he added.

Andrea Margolis is a lifestyle writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can follow her on X at @andreamargs or send story tips to andrea.margolis@fox.com.

