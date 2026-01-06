Michael Reagan, elder son of former President Ronald Reagan, dies at 80

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Michael Reagan, the elder son of former President Ronald Reagan and actress Jane Wyman, has died at 80, according to his surviving family. He died on Sunday.

The announcement was shared by Young America’s Foundation, which said the organization released the statement on behalf of the Reagan family.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Michael Edward Reagan," his family said in a statement. "Michael was and will always remain a beloved husband, father, and grandpa. Michael was called home to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 4th, surrounded by his entire family in Los Angeles, California. Our hearts are deeply broken as we grieve the loss of a man who meant so much to all who knew and loved him.

"We appreciate your prayers and ask that you would respect our family’s privacy during this difficult time."

Reagan was a conservative author, nationally syndicated radio talk show host and frequent public speaker who spent decades actively defending and promoting his father’s legacy through close involvement with the Reagan Library and Foundation.

The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute said it "mourns the passing of Michael Reagan," describing him as "a steadfast guardian of his father’s legacy."

"Michael Reagan lived a life shaped by conviction, purpose, and an abiding devotion to President Reagan’s ideals," the foundation said in the statement.

The foundation also cited President Reagan’s own words about his son from "An American Life," quoting the former president as writing, "When I read his book, I had even more of a fatherly pride in Mike than I had had before. …. He was happy and at peace with himself."

Michael Reagan’s death marks "a profound loss," the foundation said, adding that his "presence, warmth, and unwavering commitment will be deeply missed at the Reagan Library and far beyond its walls."

The organization extended condolences to Reagan’s family, including his wife Colleen and children Cameron and Ashley.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.