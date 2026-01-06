Expand / Collapse search
Missing South Carolina teen Mackenzie Dalton found safe after monthlong search leads to arrest

Mackenzie Dalton disappeared in late November, prompting investigation that led to charges against 18-year-old

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
close
A South Carolina teenager reported missing late last year has been found safe, and a man has been arrested in the case, authorities said.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Office said Mackenzie Dalton, 16, was found in Lexington County following an investigation into her disappearance.

Deputies said there is no indication Dalton was ever held against her will or with someone she did not want to be with.

Dalton was reported missing after she was last seen leaving her home in late November, according to a Jan. 2 statement from the sheriff’s office. At the time, authorities said she was considered an endangered juvenile due to her age and the length of the time she had been gone.

Mackenzie Dalton smiling in an undated photo.

Lexington County deputies said 16-year-old Mackenzie Dalton, missing since late November, was found safe Jan. 6, 2026. (Lexington County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)

TEEN GIRL VANISHES FROM SOUTH CAROLINA HOME; POLICE FEAR SHE'S IN SERIOUS DANGER AFTER MONTHLONG SEARCH

Investigators previously said they believed Dalton may have been with a man she knew, although authorities did not release the man's identity.

The sheriff’s office said the vehicle Dalton drove away in and the suitcase she took from her home were recovered during the investigation. The teen was described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing 118 pounds.

Mackenzie Keith English Jr. in a booking photo.

Police arrested Mackenzie Keith English Jr., 18, in this case. He was charged with obstruction of justice. He is accused of lying to investigators about being with Dalton and his knowledge of her location. (Lexington County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies arrested Mackenzie Keith English Jr., 18, charging him with obstruction of justice, during their investigation.

Authorities accuse English of lying to investigators about being with Dalton and about his knowledge of her whereabouts.

A missing person's flyer for Mackenzie Dalton, 16.

Investigators said 16-year-old Mackenzie Dalton, who left her home in late November, has been found safe. (AWARE Foundation)

English is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center, the sheriff’s office said.

