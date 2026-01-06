Trump unleashes the 'Donroe Doctrine' and puts socialists on notice worldwide

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

For the past 26 years, we have witnessed the devastating impact of socialism on the Venezuelan people. Today, we are filled with hope as we watch President Donald Trump take action to end that nightmare. Under Trump's leadership, the United States is not only restoring order but also implementing a modern vision of the Monroe Doctrine — countering foreign adversaries and paving the way for security and prosperity in the region.

President Trump's actions in Venezuela are necessary and entirely lawful, grounded in well-established U.S. precedents for intervention in the Western Hemisphere. Drawing from historical examples, such as the 1983 invasion of Grenada to rescue Americans and halt a communist coup — and the 1989 invasion of Panama to oust the drug-trafficking dictator Manuel Noriega, Trump has ample legal authority under Article II of the Constitution as commander-in-chief.

These interventions were justified under the need to protect U.S. citizens, combat threats to regional stability and advance U.S. interests against narcotics and communism. Similarly, Trump's deployment draws on the Authorization for Use of Military Force (AUMF) framework and executive powers affirmed by the Supreme Court, which recognizes the president's broad authority in foreign affairs.

‘NOT EVEN IN MY MOST OPTIMISTIC FANTASIES’: VENEZUELAN REFUGEE WHO FLED PERSECUTION PRAISES MADURO'S CAPTURE

These precedents underscore that when a neighboring regime poses a clear and present danger — through mass migration, drug flows and alliances with hostile powers — the U.S. has the right to act decisively. Moreover, Trump's bold strike aligns with the principles of just war theory, which justifies military action when it meets criteria such as just cause, right intention and proportionality.

Unlike previous presidents — who lacked the courage to defend America against encroaching socialism, allowing regimes like Maduro's to fester and export chaos — Trump's resolve marks a pivotal shift, invoking tools like the Alien Enemies Act and the War Powers Resolution to confront these dangers head-on. While prior U.S. administrations squandered resources on misguided foreign policy programs, including the promotion of LGBT and gender ideology initiatives that alienated traditional allies and distracted from core threats, Trump's actions have swept away such follies, refocusing American foreign policy on tangible results and moral clarity.

True to his word, President Trump is fulfilling his promises by addressing the Venezuelan crisis head-on, including securing the nation's vast oil reserves. By taking control of the oil that powered the communist regime for over two decades, Trump is reclaiming resources that have been weaponized against America.

These moves echo Trump's "America First" ethos, ensuring that Venezuelan oil bolsters U.S. energy independence rather than funding anti-American forces. It's a pragmatic step toward stabilization, preventing further humanitarian collapse and stemming the tide of refugees overwhelming our borders. Importantly, Americans played a key role in developing Venezuela's oil infrastructure in the early 20th century, with American companies investing heavily to build refineries, pipelines and extraction facilities that transformed the nation into a major producer. Yet, under communist Hugo Chávez, this infrastructure was confiscated through nationalization and expropriation, stripping rightful stakeholders and leading to its decay because of communist plundering.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOX NEWS OPINION

"Operation Absolute Resolve," conducted by the U.S. Department of War, represents a robust implementation of the Monroe Doctrine, originally proclaimed in 1823 to ward off European powers. Now evolved, under Trump as the "Donroe Doctrine," this hemispheric strategy aims to counter contemporary threats from communist China, Cuba, as well as Russia and Iran. These adversaries have entrenched themselves in Venezuela: China through predatory loans and resource extraction, Cuba via its intelligence apparatus propping up Maduro's repression and Russia with military advisors and arms deals that destabilize the region.

Trump's intervention is challenging this axis of authoritarianism, hopefully expelling foreign influencers and reasserting U.S. primacy in our backyard by implementing the new National Security Strategy. By dismantling these networks, we not only neutralize immediate security risks — like potential missile bases or cyber threats — but also send a clear message that the Americas will no longer be a playground for hostile forces. To ensure success, the embargo on Venezuelan oil must continue until the dictatorial regime is no longer in power.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Ultimately, Venezuela’s oil must be administered by the United States to ensure a smooth transition. American stewardship provides the economic leverage needed for reconstruction and the incoming investments by U.S. energy firms will only benefit Venezuelan citizens. Under U.S. oversight, we can root out corruption, rebuild infrastructure and avoid the costly nation-building mistakes of the past that were paid for by American taxpayers.

Venezuela's liberation by Trump proves that America is back. Communist dictators in Cuba and Nicaragua should take note: Under the "Donroe Doctrine," we will no longer sit idle as an axis of evil grows in our backyard.