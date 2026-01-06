Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Immigration

Minnesota hotel removed from approved federal lodging list after refusing to accommodate ICE agents

Hampton Inn Lakeville lost Hilton branding after viral video showed continued denial of immigration officers

Preston Mizell By Preston Mizell , Ashley Carnahan Fox News
close
DHS calls out Hilton Hotels over cancellations affecting federal agents Video

DHS calls out Hilton Hotels over cancellations affecting federal agents

Fox News' Madeleine Rivera reports the latest on the controversy and how Hilton has responded.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: The General Services Administration (GSA) is terminating the Hampton Inn Lakeville in Minnesota from its list of approved lodging accommodations for all federal employees after the hotel refused to accommodate ICE agents and immigration officers. 

Several emails posted by the Department of Homeland Security and ICE on Monday showed that the hotel was "not allowing any ICE or immigration agents to stay at our property."

"After I was informed that a local Hilton property canceled rooms reserved for ICE, GSA immediately reviewed the matter and found the hotel to be in clear violation of its government lodging program requirements," GSA Administrator Edward C. Forst told Fox News Digital in a statement. "The property has been removed from the programs and booking tools effective immediately. GSA unequivocally supports our federal law enforcement partners."

The GSA is a federal agency responsible for managing and supporting the basic functioning of federal agencies. Forst was nominated by President Donald Trump to lead the agency, and he was sworn in on Christmas Eve after being confirmed by the Senate in mid-December.

DHS SWEEPS TWIN CITIES, ARRESTS 400 AS FEDS BLAST WALZ FOR ‘FAILING TO PROTECT MINNESOTA’

A split image showing ICE agents and President Donald Trump.

The Trump administration is removing a Minneapolis hotel from its list of approved lodging for federal employees after the establishment refused to accommodate ICE agents. (Christopher Juhn/Anadolu via Getty Images; Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The formerly Hilton-branded hotel was stripped of its Hilton label by the hotel chain Tuesday morning after a video surfaced appearing to show that the location continued to deny immigration officers despite Hilton Hotels saying that the venue had apologized and that "properties are open to everyone and we do not tolerate any form of discrimination." 

The hotel participated in a government lodging program partnership, known as GSA FedRooms, between federal employees and the location. Following the Hampton Inn Lakeville denying federal agents rooms, GSA has since removed the property from all lodging programs and travel systems.

HOMAN VOWS TO ENFORCE IMMIGRATION LAWS IN TWIN CITIES 'WITHOUT APOLOGY' AMID MAYOR OPPOSITION

FedRooms is a GSA-managed transient lodging program providing Federal Travel Regulation (FTR) compliant hotel accommodations to U.S. government and military travelers, at or below federal per diem rates.

GSA also terminated emergency lodging services and long-term lodging at the property. 

Fox News Digital learned through sources that the hotel accommodated federal agents for roughly 130 total nights last year.

Tim Walz beside a street sign reading "Somali Street"

DHS has had a heavy presence in Minnesota as a scandal surrounding fraudulent daycare centers embattled the state. Gov. Tim Walz announced Monday morning he would not seek re-election.  (Michael Dorgan/Fox News Digital; Scott Olson/Getty Images)

FEDS LAUNCH 'MASSIVE' INVESTIGATION AFTER VIRAL VIDEO ALLEGES MINNESOTA DAYCARE FRAUD

Including active-duty military members along with civilian employees, the total number of federal workforce exceeds 4 million.

Hilton Hotels noted in their initial statement that the Hampton Inn Lakeville is independently owned and operated and said that the property took "immediate action to resolve this matter and are contacting impacted guests to ensure they are accommodated."

However, a viral video posted to X by freelance journalist Nick Sortor on Tuesday morning showed an employee at the counter continuing to deny federal agents, going against Hilton’s statement.

Activists confronted a group of ICE agents

Activists confronted a group of Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers in the largely Somali neighborhood of Cedar-Riverside in Minneapolis Dec. 9, 2025. (Mark Vancleave/AP Photo)

Hilton Hotels took action shortly after, separating the individual hotel from their network.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"A recent video clearly raises concerns that they are not meeting our standards and values," Hilton Hotels said in a statement. "As such, we are taking immediate action to remove this hotel from our systems. Hilton is — and has always been — a welcoming place for all."

Hampton Inn Lakeville appears to have been removed from Hilton's website.

Preston Mizell is a writer with Fox News. Story tips can be sent to Preston.Mizell@fox.com and on X @MizellPreston

Preston Mizell is a writer with Fox News Digital covering breaking news.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue