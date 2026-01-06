Venezuelan ‘dark fleet’ tanker evades US, reflags as Russian, flees to Irish coast: reports

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Venezuela-linked oil tanker operating in the so-called "dark fleet" painted a Russian flag on its hull, changed its name, and reflagged to Russia in an apparent bid to evade the U.S. Coast Guard, according to reports.

The vessel has since been spotted off Ireland, with the U.S., U.K., France and Ireland reportedly conducting aerial surveillance after it escaped U.S. interception in December, The Times reported.

The tanker, Bella 1, had renamed itself Marinera and registered under the Russian flag after fleeing the region, according to an intelligence report from AI maritime analytics firm Windward.

"Runaway Venezuela-trading tanker Bella 1 painted a Russian flag on its hull, changed its name, and reflagged to Russia mid-voyage last week to avoid capture by the U.S. Coast Guard in the Atlantic Ocean," Windward said.

Multiple reports said Tuesday the vessel is now under U.S. military surveillance roughly 230 miles off the Irish coast.

According to reports, U.S. P-8 surveillance aircraft have tracked the tanker off Ireland only in recent days.

CBS News reported that U.S. forces have pursued the vessel since December, as Washington intensified enforcement against Venezuelan oil shipments.

Intelligence sources said Venezuela had considered placing military personnel aboard oil tankers disguised as civilians to help vessels evade U.S. blockades and that U.S. forces are likely preparing to intercept the tanker.

The pursuit of the vessel follows strikes in Venezuela under the Trump administration and the Jan. 3 capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores.

Maduro appeared in a New York court on Monday, where he pleaded not guilty to narco-terrorism charges and said he was a "prisoner of war."

On Jan. 1, Russia had formally asked the U.S. to stop its pursuit of the vessel, according to Reuters.

Citing two people familiar with the matter, Reuters reported that Moscow made the diplomatic request as U.S. forces continued tracking the vessel for nearly two weeks in the Atlantic.

The request came as Trump simultaneously sought to broker a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine, Reuters added.

TankerTrackers.com alleges the vessel previously transported millions of barrels of Iranian and Venezuelan crude to China between 2021 and 2025.

"Bella 1, now known as Marinera, is not alone," Windward said.

The tanker has been under U.S. Treasury sanctions since June 2024, accused of transporting illicit oil cargoes linked to a Hezbollah-connected company.

"The very large crude carrier is joining a growing fleet of Western-sanctioned tankers seeking protection under Russia’s national flag," the firm added.

"Over the past six months, a dozen or more of the darkest tankers operating globally have switched from open registries to Russia. This trend accelerated in December as the flag state emerged as a critical shield against drone strikes and vessel seizures."

Windward also identified two additional Western-sanctioned tankers currently in Venezuelan waters that have reflagged to Russia in recent days to prevent U.S. naval interception.

The tanker Hyperion departed Venezuela on Jan. 1 flying the Russian flag, while Premier signaled via AIS that it changed its flag from Gambia to Russia on Dec. 22.

"Premier remains at the José Terminal in Venezuela," Windward said.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the U.S. Coast Guard and the White House for comment.