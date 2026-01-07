Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Politics

House Republican involved in vehicle wreck discharged from hospital

'He is one of my favorite people up here,' Rep Tim Burchett said of Rep Jim Baird

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 6 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 6

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Republican Rep. Jim Baird of Indiana was discharged from the hospital, according to a Tuesday post on his X account.

The lawmaker's vehicle had been "struck in an accident," according to a post issued earlier on Tuesday.

"We are pleased to share that Congressman Jim Baird was discharged after less than 24 hours in the hospital, and his wife Danise continues to receive excellent care as she recovers. Rep. Jim Baird and his family expressed their gratitude for the outpouring of love and support, and he thanks everyone for their prayers and well wishes," the post on Tuesday night noted.

REPUBLICAN CONGRESSMAN HOSPITALIZED AFTER CAR ACCIDENT, SOURCES SAY

GOP Rep. Tim Burchett of Tennessee responded to the positive update about his colleague.

"Jim and I came to Congress together," Burchett noted. "He lost his arm in combat. He is one of my favorite people up here. God answered my prayer for Jim and please continue to pray for his sweet wife."

HOUSE GOP REP DOUG LAMALFA DEAD AT 65

Rep. Jim Baird

Rep. Jim Baird, R-Ind., accompanied by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (L), speaks before U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins signs three new SNAP food choice waivers for the states of Idaho, Utah, and Arkansas in her office at the United States Department of Agriculture Whitten Building on June 10, 2025 in Washington, D.C. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

While speaking to House Republicans at the Trump-Kennedy Center on Tuesday, President Donald Trump said he wanted to send the lawmaker and his wife "our best wishes," saying the couple experienced a "pretty bad accident." 

The president said: "we're praying that they get outta that hospital very quickly. He's gonna be fine, she's gonna be fine."

TRUMP RALLIES HOUSE GOP AT KENNEDY CENTER DAYS AFTER MADURO CAPTURE

Rep. Jim Baird

Rep. Jim Baird, R-Ind., arrives for the House Foreign Affairs Committee markup hearing in the Capitol Visitor Center on Friday, March 24, 2023. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Baird has served in the U.S. House of Representatives since early 2019.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue