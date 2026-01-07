House Republican involved in vehicle wreck discharged from hospital

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Republican Rep. Jim Baird of Indiana was discharged from the hospital, according to a Tuesday post on his X account.

The lawmaker's vehicle had been "struck in an accident," according to a post issued earlier on Tuesday.

"We are pleased to share that Congressman Jim Baird was discharged after less than 24 hours in the hospital, and his wife Danise continues to receive excellent care as she recovers. Rep. Jim Baird and his family expressed their gratitude for the outpouring of love and support, and he thanks everyone for their prayers and well wishes," the post on Tuesday night noted.

REPUBLICAN CONGRESSMAN HOSPITALIZED AFTER CAR ACCIDENT, SOURCES SAY

GOP Rep. Tim Burchett of Tennessee responded to the positive update about his colleague.

"Jim and I came to Congress together," Burchett noted. "He lost his arm in combat. He is one of my favorite people up here. God answered my prayer for Jim and please continue to pray for his sweet wife."

HOUSE GOP REP DOUG LAMALFA DEAD AT 65

While speaking to House Republicans at the Trump-Kennedy Center on Tuesday, President Donald Trump said he wanted to send the lawmaker and his wife "our best wishes," saying the couple experienced a "pretty bad accident."

The president said: "we're praying that they get outta that hospital very quickly. He's gonna be fine, she's gonna be fine."

TRUMP RALLIES HOUSE GOP AT KENNEDY CENTER DAYS AFTER MADURO CAPTURE

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Baird has served in the U.S. House of Representatives since early 2019.