Trump-friendly comedians warn GOP will lose midterms if president keeps failing promises of MAGA agenda

Podcasters and comedians Theo Von and Dave Smith spoke on Tuesday about how President Donald Trump and the GOP will meet disaster in the midterms unless they enact the promises he ran on.

Trump won a historic victory after what some have called the "podcast election," where he appeared on numerous podcasts that appealed to young men. Now some of these same podcast hosts are arguing that Trump has failed to enact the "America first" agenda that he ran on.

While Smith argued on Theo Von's "This Past Weekend" podcast that Trump has secured the border after the previous administration mishandled it, but has fallen short on other issues.

"Aside from that, it's just been disastrous," he said before listing issues like the bombing of Iran and the handling of the Epstein files. "Where things are right now, my best guess is at the end of this year, in November, I think the Democrats are going to destroy the Republicans in the midterm elections."

While he said that socialist policies would be the wrong answer, they at least understand that American voters are concerned about affordability.

"[Trump] hasn't delivered nearly enough. He overpromised like crazy, 'End the Ukraine war on day one,' you know, all these things which I think he's tried to at least do that but he's failed so far and so... Unless he can rack up some wins, like some real clear W's for the American people, not the 'I liberated the Venezuelans,' which no one believes was actually the goal anyway," Smith said.

Theo Von agreed, saying "Yeah, the last thing we all want as a people here is to have this - now there's this stress of like... 'Okay, well what do we have to do to take care of them now?"

"The fundamental animating spirit of Donald Trump's political existence, his central promise was ‘drain the swamp,’" Smith said later on in the podcast. "There's something about covering up the Epstein thing that it's like, 'oh, when it really came down to it, you didn't want to drain the swamp. You wanted to protect them.'"

The problems for the GOP are only just beginning, he said, particularly when it comes to the debate over Israel. Smith, who is Jewish himself, has been a frequent critic of Israel’s relationship with the United States, part of what he says is a generational shift in the conservative movement.

"It's not a split like it's 50/50. It's a split like the entire youth is against this unconditional support for Israel," he said. This generational divide, he warned, will be a problem for whomever wishes to be Trump’s successor.

"JD Vance wants to be the Republican nominee. Well, like 80% of the base is for America first, not for Israel first, you know. And now and particularly with all those shows we were talking about like your show, Rogan's show, Tim's show, Andrew's show, all these guys, everybody, my show, all of us are like, we don't want to fight wars on behalf of Israel. So, it's like where do you go now?"

Andrew Schultz, who Smith appeared to be referring to, made headlines in July when he condemned the Trump administration for enacting what he says was the total opposite agenda of what it ran on. Schultz’s "Flagrant" podcast was one of the most famous male-oriented podcasts that many believe to have helped secure Trump’s victory with young men.

"Everything he campaigned on, I believe he wanted to do, and now he’s doing the exact opposite thing of every single f---ing thing," Schultz said in July.

A White House spokesperson responded to the interview by telling Fox News Digital at the time, "Never before have we had a President who has kept their promises to the American people like President Trump has. There is more work to do but President Trump has made tremendous progress in less than a year."

