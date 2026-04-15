Chicago mayor warns of ‘teen trend’ after takeover chaos, violence concerns grow

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Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson warned of a potential "teen trend" event on the city’s South Side, avoiding the term "takeover" as the mob scenes have caused mayhem in the Windy City and other communities across the country recently.

On Wednesday, Johnson urged parents to keep close tabs on their children amid ongoing concerns about gatherings that have previously turned chaotic.

"Chicago, there are credible reports of a teen trend forming in Hyde Park later today," Johnson wrote on social media Wednesday. "Parents, be aware of where your children are going this evening. DO NOT allow your children to attend one of these gatherings; they are dangerous and can often turn violent."

"Together we can keep our youth and our communities safe," he added.

Images circulating on social media appear to show an earlier version of the mayor’s post referring to the gathering as a "takeover" before it was changed to "trend," though Fox News Digital has not independently verified the authenticity of those images.

Fox News Digital reached out to Johnson for comment.

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The warning follows a series of similar incidents that have unfolded in recent weeks, including a March 30 gathering in Hyde Park that drew hundreds of teenagers and stretched late into the night.

Video previously obtained by Fox News from ChitownCrimeChasers showed large crowds filling streets and sidewalks, with some individuals climbing on cars, dancing in intersections and engaging in brief altercations. Residents reported dozens of vehicles damaged, with one local estimating roughly $1,000 in dents and destruction to his car.

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Police said at least three curfew violations were issued and a 16-year-old girl was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and disorderly conduct in connection with that incident.

City officials have described the takeovers, often organized via social media, as part of a growing trend. Johnson himself has referred to them as "teen trends," warning in a recent public message that authorities were tracking multiple such events across the city.

"They’re unsafe, and they can turn deadly," the mayor said, urging parents to prevent their children from attending and noting police would enforce the city’s 10 p.m. curfew.

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The renewed concerns come amid heightened scrutiny of Johnson’s leadership on crime following the high-profile killing of 18-year-old Loyola University Chicago student Sheridan Gorman.

Authorities allege Jose Medina-Medina, a Venezuelan national in the country illegally, shot Gorman on March 19. Federal officials have said the suspect was released into the U.S. in 2023, fueling criticism from Republican leaders and others who argue current immigration and public safety policies are failing to deter crime.

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Republican leaders have also criticized the handling of the case, pointing to what they describe as failed leadership and policies that allowed the suspect, who was released into the U.S. in 2023, to remain in the country.

Johnson has faced backlash for remarks made around the time of Gorman’s funeral, when he emphasized that "assaults against immigrants" must end and defended longstanding city policies limiting cooperation with federal immigration enforcement.

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When asked whether he would apologize to Gorman’s family, the mayor pointed to policies predating his administration and offered condolences, saying no words could "properly console a family that lost their baby."

Gorman’s family has called for accountability and change, saying her death should not be dismissed as a "senseless tragedy."

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Takeover warning

Chicago police officials said they were aware of Wednesday's planned gathering and deployed additional resources to the Hyde Park area in advance.

In a statement, Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling said officers were assigned to monitor what he described as a "teen trend" that had been widely promoted on social media.

Snelling noted that similar gatherings in the past have led to "violence and criminal activity," but said the response this time included parents and community members stepping in.

"The difference with last night is that parents in the community took a stand against the disorderly conduct seen at previous teen trends and organized their own takeover," Snelling said, adding that families, school staff and officers worked together to encourage "safe and responsible conduct."

He also emphasized that public safety efforts cannot fall solely on law enforcement, saying "every Chicagoan has a responsibility" to help keep young people safe.

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The warning comes as similar "teen takeover" incidents have been reported in cities across the country, including a chaotic gathering in downtown Detroit over the weekend.

In that case, police said large crowds of teens flooded the area after organizing on social media, prompting a significant law enforcement response. Authorities said a gun was fired during the incident, though no injuries were reported, and multiple teens were detained as officers worked to clear the scene.

The incident unfolded just one day after Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield stood alongside community leaders and teen organizers to call for more safe spaces for youth, saying "enforcement alone is not the answer."

Chicago officials have similarly described the gatherings as part of a growing trend, with Johnson previously warning that multiple "teen trends" were being tracked across the city and could "turn deadly."

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Police say they are monitoring social media for planned events and will enforce curfew laws as needed, while city leaders continue urging parents to keep track of their children’s whereabouts.

Fox News Digital's Sarah Rumpf-Whitten and Adam Sabes contributed to this report.