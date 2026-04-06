Video shows teens take over Chicago streets as mayor warns of ‘trends’ that can turn ‘deadly’

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Hundreds of young people filled the streets and sidewalks in Chicago last week in what Mayor Brandon Johnson is calling "teen trends" that he warned can turn deadly.

Video, obtained by Fox News from ChitownCrimeChasers, showed the teens filling streets and sidewalks on March 30, clustering around parked vehicles and moving through intersections.

Other footage from that night captured different individuals dancing and socializing in the city's streets, while other moments showed people climbing on cars and brief altercations within the crowd.

In Hyde Park, residents say the March 30 takeover lasted for hours late into the night.

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One resident, Jason Hale, said his car was among roughly 30 affected by crowds in Chicago that night.

"Yeah, it’s bad. The hood is messed up, terrible. A thousand worth of damage, dents everywhere, footprints everywhere," Hale told FOX 32 Chicago.

Video shows groups of teens standing and moving on top of parked vehicles as crowds formed around them.

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Chicago police confirmed to the local outlet that three curfew violations were issued in connection with the gathering. A 16-year-old girl was also charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and disorderly conduct.

City officials and police have described these gatherings, which are often organized through social media, as part of a broader, growing trend across Chicago.

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Recent events have drawn large crowds to neighborhoods including downtown and Hyde Park, with activity ranging from social gatherings to more chaotic crowd movement.

Johnson released a public service announcement telling parents to not let their kids attend the increasingly popular "teen trends across the city."

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"We're currently tracking five. That's right. Five teen trends across the city this weekend," the mayor said in an April 3 message. "I'm calling on all parents. Check in with your children. See where they plan to be this weekend. Please, do not allow your child to attend any of these trends this weekend."

"They're unsafe, and they can turn deadly. Our police officers will be out enforcing the city's 10 p.m. curfew," he said.

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Some residents say the repeated gatherings are raising concerns about safety and quality of life.

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Hale said the incident has prompted him to reconsider staying in the city.

"Your kids should not be out here… I had parents who guided me," he said. "And these parents, they just let them run rampant."