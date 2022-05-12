Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

True Crime
Published

Why Casey White was in Vicky White's Alabama county jail to begin with, explained

Casey White was already serving a 75-year prison sentence when he allegedly confessed to the murder of Connie Ridgeway

By Michael Ruiz | Fox News
close
Law enforcement vehicles catch up to Casey White and Vicky White in Evansville, Indiana, following brief chase Video

Law enforcement vehicles catch up to Casey White and Vicky White in Evansville, Indiana, following brief chase

Law enforcement officials catch Casey White and Vicky White in a car chase in Evansvillle, Indiana, after 11 days on the run. (Credit: C Miller / Body Cams+ / TMX)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Alabama Judge Ben Graves allowed Casey Cole White’s transfer from state prison to the Lauderdale County Detention Center in Florence after a dispute between his defense attorneys and the warden about restrictions placed on a visit with their client, court records obtained by Fox News Digital show.

White, a hulking 38-year-old felon with empty eyes and prison gang tattoos, was already serving a 75-year prison sentence at the William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility for a violent crime spree that left a woman shot, a dog dead and his ex-girlfriend and her roommates horrified after he burst into their home holding two pistols and firing through the walls.

Then in 2020 authorities say he confessed to the murder of Connie White, 58, who was beaten and stabbed to death in her apartment in what White allegedly claimed was a murder-for-hire.

Casey White's attorneys in October 2021 asked authorities at Donaldson for an exemption to a rule barring them from bringing in laptops during inmate visitation.

Casey White's attorneys in October 2021 asked authorities at Donaldson for an exemption to a rule barring them from bringing in laptops during inmate visitation. (Fox News Digital)

CASEY WHITE ESCAPE: TIMELINE FOR ALABAMA MURDER SUSPECT WHO WAS CAPTURED AFTER MANHUNT

His attorneys in October 2021 asked authorities at Donaldson for an exemption to a rule barring them from bringing in laptops during inmate visitation. They said they needed to bring in laptops in order to go over discovery materials in the Ridgeway case to prepare for trial, which the judge scheduled for June, the records show.

Casey White arrives back in Alabama after 11 days on the run.

Casey White arrives back in Alabama after 11 days on the run. (Fox News)

Casey White’s attorney, Jamy Poss, asked for the exemption in writing in a letter to the warden. When he received no response, his assistant circled back.

"The answer is, No," replied a Department of Corrections official. "Request denied."

The Alabama Department of Corrections did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Casey White, left, is seen in his latest mugshot photo; Vicky White

Casey White, left, is seen in his latest mugshot photo; Vicky White (Alabama Department of Correction; Lauderdale County)

VICKY WHITE, CASEY WHITE ARE HEARD IN NEW 911 AUDIO MOMENTS BEFORE CRASH

After the denial, Casey White’s lawyers asked the judge to send him to the Lauderdale County Detention Center, just down the road from the courthouse, near Poss’s office and where they would be allowed to go over materials with their client, the records show.

That’s also where Vicky White, who had been carrying on discreet communications with Casey White since his initial stay at the facility in 2020, worked as the assistant director of corrections.

  • Surveillance cameras inside recorded Vicky White opening a steel door and, without looking back, holding it for Casey White, who slips out with his head down, dodging it as it swings closed. The two vanish through what looks like an exterior door with a car parked outside.
    Image 1 of 3

    Surveillance cameras inside recorded Vicky White opening a steel door and, without looking back, holding it for Casey White, who slips out with his head down, dodging it as it swings closed. The two vanish through what looks like an exterior door with a car parked outside. (Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office)

  • Surveillance video appears to show missing Alabama corrections officer Vicky White leaving the Lauderdale County Detention Center Friday morning with the fugitive suspected murderer Casey Cole White walking behind her in leg shackles and handcuffs.
    Image 2 of 3

    Surveillance video appears to show missing Alabama corrections officer Vicky White leaving the Lauderdale County Detention Center Friday morning with the fugitive suspected murderer Casey Cole White walking behind her in leg shackles and handcuffs. (Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office)

  • Casey White Vicky White manhunt prison escape
    Image 3 of 3

    Image shows the SUV believed to have been used by fugitives Vicky White and Casey Cole White. The vehicle was discovered on April 29 in Bethesda, Tennessee, and was brought back to Florence, Alabama on May 9, 2022.  (Fox News Digital )

ALABAMA INMATE CASEY WHITE, WHO FLED WITH VICKY WHITE, CHARGED WITH FIRST-DEGREE ESCAPE: NEW ARREST WARRANT

The judge granted the defense team’s request in February, and ordered Casey White to be sent to Lauderdale County by March 1.

Inmates there would later tell investigators that Vicky White gave her alleged jailhouse lover special treatment, according to Sheriff Rick Singleton.

Vicky White, inset, was a corrections officer wanted in connection with Casey White's escape after allegedly driving away from the jail with him on April 29.

Vicky White, inset, was a corrections officer wanted in connection with Casey White's escape after allegedly driving away from the jail with him on April 29. (Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office)

"Investigators received information from inmates at the Lauderdale County Detention Center over the weekend that there was a special relationship between Director White and inmate Casey White," Singleton said last week. "That relationship has now been confirmed through our investigation by independent sources and means."

ALABAMA JAIL GUARD VICKY WHITE SHOWED CASEY WHITE SPECIAL TREATMENT BEFORE ESCAPE

Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton announces a warrant for the arrest of Vicky White, Lauderdale County Assistant Director of Corrections, during a news conference outside of the Lauderdale County Courthouse in Florence, Monday, May 2, 2022.

Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton announces a warrant for the arrest of Vicky White, Lauderdale County Assistant Director of Corrections, during a news conference outside of the Lauderdale County Courthouse in Florence, Monday, May 2, 2022. (DAN BUSEY/TIMESDAILY]/The TimesDaily via AP)

On April 29, jail surveillance cameras show Vicky and Casey White walking out to a waiting patrol car in the sally port around 9:30 a.m. Deputies later found the car abandoned outside an Academy sporting goods store nearby, where she’d allegedly planted one of three getaway cars the couple used in an 11-day manhunt.

"They had a six-hour head start, and we had nothing," Singleton said in a note to reporters Wednesday. "Our first major lead came in Sunday night and by then they had been gone almost three days."

The first tip led investigators to Tennessee, where the couple ditched a recently purchased Ford Edge SUV and picked up an F-150, which police found in Indiana, according to the sheriff.

From there, they showed up on surveillance video at a carwash, and Singleton’s counterpart in Vanderburgh County, Indiana, Sheriff Dave Wedding, said authorities found them at a seedy motel that the couple had hired a homeless man to book for them.

Vandenburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding, right, refers to a photograph during a press conference in Evansville, In., Tuesday, May 10, 2022, about the capture of fugitives Casey White and Vicky White. 

Vandenburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding, right, refers to a photograph during a press conference in Evansville, In., Tuesday, May 10, 2022, about the capture of fugitives Casey White and Vicky White.  (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

"We believe, because [Casey White] told us, that they found the guy on the street and said, ‘Hey, I’ll pay you if you book a room at the hotel up here,’" he told Fox News Digital. "So he went in and booked the room, and they gave him some money."

The U.S. Marshals and local law enforcement staked the place out, spotted the couple, and engaged in a car chase, Wedding said.

A task force cruiser slammed into the pair's fleeing vehicle on a patch of uneven grass, knocking it into a ditch and rolling it onto its side.

Photo provided by USMS on May 9, 2022, shows a man identified as Casey White standing next to a 2006 Ford F-150 that was later abandoned at a car wash in the 2000 block of South Weinbach Avenue in Evansville. 

Photo provided by USMS on May 9, 2022, shows a man identified as Casey White standing next to a 2006 Ford F-150 that was later abandoned at a car wash in the 2000 block of South Weinbach Avenue in Evansville.  (US Marshal Service)

Rather than face arrest, Vicky White shot herself in the head, according to authorities. Casey White, who had claimed previously he wanted to be killed by police and who told investigators after his recapture that he had wanted to go down shooting, put up no resistance and surrendered.

A subsequent search warrant served at the motel room found nothing of evidentiary value, Wedding said. The couple had packed up everything relevant before they left.

Casey White’s attorney could not immediately be reached for comment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He tried unsuccessfully at his client’s Tuesday arraignment on a first-degree escape charge to have the murder trial delayed.

Casey White could face the death penalty if convicted of killing Ridgeway. He has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. The trial begins next month.

Fox News’ Austin Westfall contributed to this report.

Michael Ruiz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to michael.ruiz@fox.com and on Twitter: @mikerreports