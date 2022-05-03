Casey White escape: Timeline for Alabama murder suspect on the run with corrections officer

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A manhunt continued Tuesday for the escaped Alabama murder suspect Casey Cole White and a high-ranking female corrections officer accused of assisting him named Vicky White.

The two are not related, according to authorities.

They were last seen driving a 2007 copper Ford Edge SUV on Friday, with damage to the rear bumper, according to law enforcement. The license plate number was not immediately available.

The two may be armed with an AR-15 and shotgun, investigators warned, and Vicky White likely had access to her service weapon.

Vicky White is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing around 145 pounds. She has blonde hair and brown eyes.

Casey White is described as standing 6 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing around 260 pounds. He has multiple tattoos, including a sleeve on his right arm that includes the Nazi SS logo.

He could face the death penalty if convicted in his pending murder-for-hire case, which he allegedly confessed to before pleading guilty due to insanity.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the U.S. Marshals at 1-800-336-0102.

Friday, April 29

Vicky White, a former employee of the year at the county jail, was expected to retire at the end of her shift, according to colleagues.

But shortly after 9 a.m., Vicky White, the assistant director of corrections at the Lauderdale County Detention Center, tells colleagues that she is taking Casey Cole White, a convicted felon facing pending murder charges, to the county courthouse for a mental health evaluation. She also said she felt ill and would go to see a doctor afterward, buying more time.

Neither claim turned out to be real, according to investigators.

At 9:41 a.m., the pair walks out of the jailhouse, with her allegedly telling the booking officer that she’s the only deputy available with a firearm certification, according to a timeline provided by investigators.

Eight minutes later, according to the sheriff, Vicky White’s police vehicle shows up on surveillance video pulling into a shopping center’s parking lot.

"The patrol car left the detention center and went straight to the parking lot," Sheriff Singleton said Monday. "There was not enough time for them to even attempt to try to come to the courthouse."

Several hours went by before deputies attempted to reach Vicky White by phone and reported that the calls went directly to voice mail. They also discovered Casey White had never arrived at the courthouse or returned to his cell.

The jailer and murder suspect were last seen driving in the copper Ford Edge on this day.

Sunday, May 1

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office also released a series of images showing Casey White in an orange jumpsuit, socks and sandals walking down a jail hallway.

The U.S. Marshals announce their involvement in the manhunt for Casey White and offer a $10,000 reward for information on his whereabouts.

"Casey White is believed to be a serious threat to the corrections officer and the public," U.S. Marshal Marty Keely said in a statement.

In addition to outstanding murder charges, Casey White was already serving a 75-year sentence for a violent crime spree in 2015 that involved the attempted murder of his ex-girlfriend, multiple stolen cars and the execution of a pet dog.

"He stated that he wanted to kill her and have the police kill him," a police report from December of that year concludes. "His only regret was that neither was successful. He stated that if he was released he would kill the victim."

Monday, May 2

Sheriff Singleton announced a new warrant for the arrest of Vicky White, whom he said might have been coerced or manipulating into taking part in the plot.

"To do it willingly would be so out of character for the Vicky White we all know," he said.

She sold her home about a month ago, according to the sheriff, and had talked about relocating to the beach for months.

Tuesday, May 3

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office announced that investigators had confirmed a "special relationship" between Vicky White and Casey White after receiving tips from other inmates.

"That relationship has now been confirmed through our investigation by independent sources and means," authorities said.

They also revealed details about the couple’s last known whereabouts, in Rogersville, Alabama, driving the Ford Edge and possibly armed with a semiautomatic rifle and shotgun.