Vicky White, Casey White are heard in new 911 audio moments before crash

New 911 call audio sheds light on the events that unfolded inside Casey White and Vicky White’s fleeing Cadillac as they allegedly tried to evade law enforcement in Evansville, Indiana .

"Airbags are gonna go off and kill us," a woman, believed to be Vicky White, can be heard saying in the 911 audio that was obtained by Fox News Digital via a public records request. She yells: "Casey…"

Just seconds earlier, the 911 dispatcher who picked up the call introduced himself, saying, "Evansville 911 … 911 … Hello?"

The woman’s voice, with a southern twang, can then be heard adding: "Airbags are going off. Let’s get out, and run."

She can later be heard uttering something unintelligible before she says, "f-----g hotel."

Moments, later she can be heard screaming and shrieking repeatedly during what sounds like a crash, while sirens blare in the background.

The remainder of the more than seven minutes of audio consists of what sounds like law enforcement officers tending to the crash site and to Vicky White, who was still holding the gun in her hand, the recording shows.

"She’s got a gun in her hand and she’s breathing," someone at the scene can be heard saying. "She’s got her finger on the trigger."

Vicky White, 56, and 38-year-old inmate Casey Cole White fled from the Lauderdale County Detention Center in Florence, Alabama, on April 29 and were subsequently linked to Williamson County, Tennessee, and then Evansville, Indiana.

Armed with guns, cash and wigs, the pair went undetected for 11 days before they led federal and local law enforcement on a chase from the Motel 41 where they were staying, officials said. The chase lasted roughly one mile before U.S. Marshals ultimately caught up to them, "rammed the vehicle and pushed it into a ditch," Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding said Tuesday.

Vicky White then shot herself in the head, Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear told The Associated Press. The autopsy examination was completed on Tuesday and determined she died by suicide.

As Casey White exited the vehicle, he told officers his "wife" had shot herself, a spokesperson for the U.S. Marshal Service confirmed to Fox News Digital on Tuesday, though it was unclear if they were actually married.

Wedding revealed Tuesday that Vicky White "may have had a little bit of communication with our dispatch" before she shot herself.

Casey White was serving a 75-year sentence for a slew of crimes from 2015, including carjacking, a home invasion and a police chase. He had been serving his sentence at the William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer, Alabama, but had been transferred to the Lauderdale County jail while he awaited trial for the 2015 murder of 58-year-old Connie Ridgeway.

On Tuesday, was extradited from Indiana to Florence, Alabama, where he appeared before a judge before he was transferred to William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility. He has been charged with first-degree escape.

Vicky White was facing charges including forgery, identity theft and permitting/aiding an escape.