Manhunt
Published

Casey White manhunt: Escaped Alabama murder suspect in custody, fugitive jail guard hospitalized

Casey Cole White and Vicky White disappeared from Lauderdale County Detention Center in Florence, Alabama, on April 29

By Michael Ruiz , Stephanie Pagones | Fox News
Fmr Assistant FBI Director: Casey White escape appears to have been pre-planned Video

Fmr Assistant FBI Director: Casey White escape appears to have been pre-planned

Former Assistant FBI Director Chris Swecker analyzes the ongoing investigation into Casey White's escape from prison with the alleged help from guard, Vicky White, as the pair continue to remain on the run

FLORENCE, Ala. –  The days long manhunt for an escaped Alabama murder suspect Casey Cole White and the high-ranking jail guard, Vicky White, came to a close on Monday  – more than 10 days after the pair fled from the according to officials.

A U.S. Marshal Service spokesperson confirmed the news in an email to Fox News Digital Monday, acknowledging that Casey was in custody. Vicky was hospitalized with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Indiana law enforcement officials confirmed.

"Casey White and Vicky White are in custody," Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton confirmed to reporters during a press conference later on Monday. Law enforcement caught up to the couple in Evansville, Indiana, on Monday afternoon, when a police chase ensued, Singleton said. 

    Photo shows police chase allegedly involving Casey White and Vicky White on May 9, 2022, leading up to their detainment (Photo courtesy @SchruteBucks3)

    Photo shows police chase allegedly involving Casey White and Vicky White on May 9, 2022, leading up to their detainment (Photo courtesy @SchruteBucks3)

The couple then crashed the vehicle, at which time Casey White surrendered and Vicky White was taken to an area hospital for treatment. 

"What I’m very thankful for tonight is that no one was hurt. No citizens were hurt. No law enforcement officers were hurt as a result of this escape," Singelton went on. 

Vicky and Casey White are not related, but share a "special relationship," according to Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton.

CASEY WHITE ESCAPE: TIMELINE FOR ALABAMA MURDER SUSPECT ON THE RUN WITH CORRECTIONS OFFICER

US Marshals join manhunt for escaped Alabama inmate, prison guard Video

Casey White, a convicted felon facing pending murder charges, has a history of carjackings and violent crime and was considered armed and "extremely dangerous."

He has a long rap sheet, with convictions for attempted murder, armed robbery, animal cruelty and kidnapping, and is facing a pending murder case for the 2015 slaying of Connie Ridgeway, a 59-year-old mother, in her home.

CASEY WHITE MANHUNT: ALABAMA JAIL BOSS VICKY WHITE VISITED HOTEL MORNING BEFORE INMATE ESCAPE

The suspect allegedly confessed to the crime, saying he had been hired to kill Ridgeway, but then pleaded not guilty due to insanity. He could face the death penalty if convicted.

Casey Cole White, the imposing murder suspect who escaped from an Alabama jail Friday morning with the alleged help of a prison official, warned cops in 2015 that he’d kill his ex-girlfriend if he got the chance, according to court documents.

Casey Cole White, the imposing murder suspect who escaped from an Alabama jail Friday morning with the alleged help of a prison official, warned cops in 2015 that he’d kill his ex-girlfriend if he got the chance, according to court documents. (Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office, Alabama Department of Corrections)

Vicky White was the assistant director of corrections at the Lauderdale County Detention Center and is accused of helping the suspected killer escape.

She was expected to retire Friday and had recently sold her house, according to the sheriff. She also spent months telling colleagues, who said they were shocked to learn of her alleged involvement in the escape plot, that she planned to relocate to the beach.

This is a breaking news story. Stick with Fox News Digital for updates.

Fox News' Adam Sabes contributed to this report. 

Michael Ruiz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to michael.ruiz@fox.com and on Twitter: @mikerreports