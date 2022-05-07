Casey White manhunt: Alabama jail boss Vicky White visited hotel morning before inmate escape

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance video showing corrections officer Vicky White at a hotel the morning she fled a county jail with a murder suspect.

In the video released on Saturday, Vicky White can be seen at the counter of a Quality Inn hotel in Florence, Alabama on April 29, the same day that she allegedly assisted murder suspect Casey White, 38, in escaping from the jail.

A vehicle used by the pair was found, Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said during a press conference on Friday. According to the sheriff's office, nothing was found in the car.

"The SUV was reported abandoned a week ago. There were no tags on the vehicle and it was locked. It was identified last night and a search of the area where the SUV was found was conducted this morning. Nothing was found. The vehicle is being searched now," a Facebook post from the sheriff's office states.

Singleton said the pair may have had a "jailhouse romance."

Vicki White was expected to retire on April 29 at the end of her shift, but instead allegedly helped Casey White escape jail.

Shortly after 9 a.m. on April 29, Vicky White told colleagues that she was taking Casey White to the county courthouse to undergo a mental health evaluation. Vicky White also said that she would be going to see a doctor after taking Casey White to the courthouse because she said she felt ill, which was allegedly a way to buy more time.

Colleagues made attempts to contact Vicky White by phone on Friday after several hours passed but were not successful.

Singleton issued a warrant for Vicky White's arrest on Monday, stating that she might have been manipulated or coerced into a plot by Casey White.

"To do it willingly would be so out of character for the Vicky White we all know," Singleton said.

The sheriff's office confirmed on Tuesday that the pair had a "special relationship."

"That relationship has now been confirmed through our investigation by independent sources and means," authorities said.

Anyone with information about the individuals is asked to call the U.S. Marshals at 1-800-336-0102.

Fox News' Stephanie Pagones contributed to this report.