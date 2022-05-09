Expand / Collapse search
Manhunt
Published

Alabama inmate Casey White escape: New charges filed against fugitive guard Vicky White

US Marshals investigating possible link to abandoned vehicle in Evansville, Indiana

By Michael Ruiz , Stephanie Pagones | Fox News
Fmr Assistant FBI Director: Casey White escape appears to have been pre-planned Video

Fmr Assistant FBI Director: Casey White escape appears to have been pre-planned

Former Assistant FBI Director Chris Swecker analyzes the ongoing investigation into Casey White's escape from prison with the alleged help from guard, Vicky White, as the pair continue to remain on the run

FLORENCE, Ala. – New charges were filed Monday against Alabama corrections officer-turned fugitive Vicky White, who fled late last month with inmate and accused murderer Casey Cole White. 

Lauderdale County Detention Center Assistant Director of Corrections Vicky White was newly charged with identity theft and second-degree forgery, according to a warrant for her arrest released Monday. 

CASEY WHITE ESCAPE: TIMELINE FOR ALABAMA MURDER SUSPECT ON THE RUN WITH CORRECTIONS OFFICER

Officials worried prison guard who helped inmate escape could be in danger herself Video

"These charges stem from her using an alias to purchase the vehicle, a 2007 Ford Edge, used to facilitate the escape," officials said.

White was previously charged with a felony for permitting/aiding an escape. 

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates. 

