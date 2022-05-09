Alabama inmate Casey White escape: New charges filed against fugitive guard Vicky White

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FLORENCE, Ala. – New charges were filed Monday against Alabama corrections officer-turned fugitive Vicky White, who fled late last month with inmate and accused murderer Casey Cole White.

Lauderdale County Detention Center Assistant Director of Corrections Vicky White was newly charged with identity theft and second-degree forgery, according to a warrant for her arrest released Monday.

CASEY WHITE ESCAPE: TIMELINE FOR ALABAMA MURDER SUSPECT ON THE RUN WITH CORRECTIONS OFFICER

"These charges stem from her using an alias to purchase the vehicle, a 2007 Ford Edge, used to facilitate the escape," officials said.

White was previously charged with a felony for permitting/aiding an escape.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.