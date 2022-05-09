Expand / Collapse search
Manhunt
Published

Casey White escape: US Marshals investigating possible link to abandoned vehicle in Evansville, Indiana

Local news reports say vehicle was stolen from Tennessee shortly after fugitive couple ditched getaway car used earlier in escape

Stephanie Pagones
By Stephanie Pagones , Michael Ruiz | Fox News
US Marshals join manhunt for escaped Alabama inmate, prison guard Video

US Marshals join manhunt for escaped Alabama inmate, prison guard

Former U.S. Marshal Lenny DePaul joined 'America's Newsroom' to discuss the latest on the search.

FLORENCE, Ala. – Investigators are working to determine if a vehicle discovered in Evansville, Indiana, is linked to the Alabama prison escapee and fugitive prison guard who fled from an Alabama jail late last month. 

A spokesperson for the U.S. Marshal Service confirmed to Fox News Digital on Monday that agents are investigating a possible link between the pair and the abandoned. Local news station WAAY 31 suggests it is the same vehicle reported stolen from Tennessee shortly after the couple ditched the getaway car used earlier in escape.

Additional details about the vehicle were not immediately available. 

CASEY WHITE ESCAPE: TIMELINE FOR ALABAMA MURDER SUSPECT ON THE RUN WITH CORRECTIONS OFFICER

Former fugitive reacts to developments in Alabama prison escape Video

Monday marked Day 11 of the manhunt for the pair, who are not related. Vicky, 56, and Casey, 38 had been in the throes of a "jailhouse romance" when they slipped away from the Lauderdale County Detention Center in Florence, Alabama, on April 29, Sheriff Rick Singleton previously told reporters.

On Friday, the USMS revealed they had received a tip around 11 p.m. Thursday about a vehicle matching the description of the 2007 Ford Edge, and had since been able to confirm the SUV was the same one used by the fugitive pair. 

CASEY WHITE MANHUNT: ALABAMA JAIL BOSS VICKY WHITE VISITED HOTEL MORNING BEFORE INMATE ESCAPE

With the help of the tip, they were able to track the vehicle to a tow lot in Williamson County, Tennessee, about two hours north of where the manhunt first began, the office said. 

  The duo may be using a copper-colored Ford Edge SUV, model year 2007, with damage to the rear bumper, according to the U.S. Marshals. They were last seen in the vehicle on April 29, although Casey White has a history of armed carjackings.
  Vicky White, 56, the assistant director of corrections at the facility, bought a 2007 copper Ford Edge SUV before the escape, the sheriff's office announced Wednesday.
  the vehicle alleged to have been used in the escape of Vicky White and Casey Cole White
  the vehicle alleged to have been used in the escape of Vicky White and Casey Cole White
  the vehicle alleged to have been used in the escape of Vicky White and Casey Cole White
  Casey White Vicky White Alabama prison escape
Tennessee's Williamson County Sheriff's Office said in a Friday tweet that the fugitive vehicle had been reported abandoned "a week ago" in Bethesda. "There is NO sign the two are still in our area," the tweet stated.

ALABAMA PRISON FUGITIVES CASEY WHITE, VICKY WHITE 'WOULD BE FOOLS TO LEAVE THE COUNTRY:' LONGTIME USMS EXEC

Authorities later showed images showing that the SUV’s rear bumper had been spray-painted a distinct green color before it was discovered.

Officials are now offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads law enforcement to the couple. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the U.S. Marshals at 1-800-336-0102.

