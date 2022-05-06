Casey White Alabama prison manhunt: Marshals track down getaway SUV

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Agents with the U.S. Marshal Service have located the vehicle believed to have been used by escaped Alabama prisoner Casey White and fugitive corrections officer Vicky White, roughly one week after the pair fled from a county jail.

Investigators received a tip around 11 p.m. Thursday about a vehicle matching the description of the 2007 Ford Edge, and have since been able to confirm the SUV is the same one used by Vicky White and Casey Cole White after their April 29 disappearance, the USMS announced Friday.

With the help of the tip, they were able to track the vehicle to a tow lot in Williamson County, Tennessee, about two hours north of where the manhunt first began in Florence, Alabama, the office said.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office has scheduled a 2 p.m. CT press conference in connection with the case.

Tennessee's Williamson County Sheriff's Office said in a Friday tweet that the fugitive vehicle had been reported abandoned "a week ago" in Bethesda. "There is NO sign the two are still in our area," the tweet stated.

The U.S. Marshal Service is offering a reward of up to $15,000 for information that leads them to the fugitives. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the U.S. Marshals at 1-800-336-0102.

Casey Cole White, 38, and Vicky White, 56, who are not related but were allegedly in a "special relationship," disappeared from Alabama’s Lauderdale County Detention Center on the morning of April 29.

At the time, Vicky White, a high-ranking jail guard, left alone with Casey, telling co-workers she was transporting him for an evaluation at the county courthouse, officials have said. She said she would then go to see her doctor, Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said.

But Casey was not scheduled for an evaluation at the time, investigators later learned.

In the week since the pair fled, the U.S. Marshal Service (USMS) has joined the case and, with that, has gradually released a new stream of information and photographs.

New USMS images from late Thursday include photos showing what Vicky White would look like if she changed her hair color from her normal blonde to a darker shade, or if she shortened it from her typical length.

And several new images show the numerous tattoos Casey White bore on both sides of his chest, his arms and his back. The tattoos include a horseshoe emblem with a red-colored flower on his left pec; ink encompassing his full right shoulder and another tattoo covering part of his left arm; and a confederate flag on his back emblazoned by the words "Southern Pride" in a crude script.

Marshals describe White as being 6-foot-9 inches tall and about 330 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. Law enforcement images show he has worn his hair in various ways through the years, including shaved, shaggy and with a buzz cut.

He is allegedly linked to the local "Southern Brotherhood," a "white supremacist prison gang."

He stands significantly taller than Vicky White, who is 5-foot-5 inches tall and approximately 145 pounds. She has brown eyes and is said to walk with a "waddling gait."

Marshal Service images also depict the differences in size between the pair while standing next to each other, or while standing near the vehicle authorities believe the pair might have fled in – an orange- or copper-colored 2007 Ford Edge SUV.

Authorities said Casey White "should be considered armed and extremely dangerous." The pair also might be in possession of multiple firearms, including a shotgun, an AR-15 and possibly Vicky White’s service weapon.

Casey White was serving a 75-year sentence for a slew of crimes from 2015, including carjacking, a home invasion and a police chase. He had been serving his sentence at the William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer, Alabama, but had been transferred to the Lauderdale County jail while he awaited trial for the 2015 murder of 58-year-old Connie Ridgeway.

Casey and Vicky White met in 2020, when Casey was being housed in the Lauderdale center after confessing to the 2015 slaying, authorities have said. The pair maintained contact and are said to have spoken by phone between 2020 and 2022, even when Casey was transported to the Donaldson center before he sent back to Lauderdale to await trial.

In the month before the escape, Vicky White allegedly sold her home. She was supposed to retire on April 29 – the day the pair disappeared – but the paperwork had not officially been filed with the state.

"I think from the sale of the house, she possibly had access to some cash," Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton previously said. "The retirement papers were never sent into the state retirement system. She had to have a conference with the personnel director before that could happen."

She also had previously purchased the Ford Edge SUV the pair was found to have been driving.

Fox News' Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.