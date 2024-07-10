Body of Indianapolis woman found inside storage tote in woods a week after being reported missing

Authorities are investigating the disappearance of an Indianapolis woman who was found dead inside a storage tote in the woods one week after she was reported missing.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) confirmed to Fox News Digital that the body of Tara Capps, 36, was found in a storage container on the city's south side in a wooded area on Sunday.

Capps' family told police that they received a tip that she could be potentially found in a wooded area behind a food distribution center on South Keystone Avenue.

On Sunday, Capps' family went out to search for her and found her dead inside a storage tote, FOX 59 reported.

"It’s hard. I don’t wish this on anybody," Virginia Summers, Capps' mother, told FOX 59.

Summers said Capps was her oldest daughter and was identified by her fingerprints.

"She did not deserve it. Anybody that does that is just a monster. It’s just uncalled-for," Summers told FOX 59.

The family told FOX 59 they are still not sure how long Capps had been in the woods before being discovered.

Police confirmed that Capps had been reported missing by her family on June 30.

Police told Fox News Digital they are currently treating the case as a homicide investigation, and do not have any information to share on a suspect, motive or manner of death.

A police spokesperson said the department is examining several leads and hammering out some other details, but would know more after receiving the autopsy report early next week.

"I just hope they find the people that did this. Nobody deserves to be like this ever," Summers told FOX 59. "I won’t stop. I don’t care if it’s 10 years or 20 years. I will not stop. Until I die, I won’t stop until we have justice. I will not stop."

Anyone with information is urged to call IMPD Detective Jeremy Ingram at 317-327-3475, or e-mail him at jeremy.ingram@indy.gov.